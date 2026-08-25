Eastport Critical Metals Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy & Metals Virtual Investor Conference on August 27th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eastport Critical Metals Corp.(TSX-V:EVI; OTCQB:EVIIF), based in Canada and focused on exploration in Botswana for Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and Uranium today announced that Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Clean Energy & Metals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 27th, 2026.

DATE: August 27th

TIME: 9:00 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 27th, 28th & September 1st. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Eastport Soil Geochemistry Results at Selebi-East Project Provide Multi-Kilometre Nickel-Copper Anomalies Tracking Prospective Amphibolite Host Rocks

Eastport Critical Metals Intersects over 120m of Copper Mineralisation in Step-Out Diamond Drilling at NAK-East, Extending the NAK Strike Length by 5km

Eastport Critical Metals Confirms Extensive Copper Mineralisation at Flagship Matsitama Copper Project with Multiple Intercepts Exceeding 100 Metres





About Eastport Critical Metals Corp.

Eastport is a critical minerals development company advancing six projects in Botswana. The Company’s most advanced asset is the Matsitama Copper Project, which hosts multiple sizeable targets across the Matsitama copper district. The Company’s additional projects include Selebi East, a nickel-copper-cobalt project located seven kilometres east of the historic Selebi Mines; the Semarule Rare Earth Elements Project, positioned within the Gaborone-Molepolole corridor; the Foley Uranium Project, adjoining the Letlhakane uranium deposit; and the Keng Project, which targets nickel, copper and PGE’s on the northern margin of the Molopo Farms Complex.

Botswana is widely regarded as one of Africa’s strongest mining jurisdictions, combining the continent’s highest GDP per capita with a 50-year track record of large-scale mineral development since the Orapa diamond discovery in 1967. The country ranks among the top performers globally on the Fraser Institute’s Investment Attractiveness Index and is the highest-rated jurisdiction in Africa on the Policy Perception Index. These rankings reflect Botswana’s stable regulatory environment, consistent rule of law, and long-standing support for responsible mineral development – factors that have underpinned significant investment and major M&A activity in the natural resources sector in recent years.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Eastport Critical Metals Corp.

Daniel Major

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 44 20 80500659

Email: info@easportcmc.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com