Vivos Therapeutics Reports Record New Patient Referrals at its Nevada Sleep & Airway Medicine Centers

LITTLETON, Colo., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: VVOS), a leading medical device and healthcare services company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) and other sleep disorders, today announced that new OSA patient referrals flowing into its Nevada Sleep & Airway Medicine Centers have increased 212% over the most recent six-week period versus the prior six-week period. Since June 1, the total average weekly number of referrals has risen nearly five-fold and has continued to grow week over week.

The Company recently announced the grand opening on August 27, 2026 of its new 8,100 sq. ft. state-of-the-art sleep testing and treatment facility in Henderson, Nevada. The Henderson practice previously operated within a limited physical space, yet in two of the past three months, it recorded its highest total collections to date. The Company expects revenue from its Henderson operations to grow further once the new facility becomes fully operational next week.

Vivos’ Chief Executive Officer, Kirk Huntsman, said, “We aggressively continue to refine and grow our Nevada operations and referral network. To that end, we recently made some significant operational and personnel changes which we believe will begin to pay dividends almost immediately. Having recently expanded our physical facilities and production capacity in that market, this growth in new patients at the top of our treatment and care funnel comes at a perfect time. We are well positioned and ready to process and care for these OSA patients, and expect to see important revenue growth to follow as these patients make their way through the system and we deliver care.”

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VVOS) is a medical technology and healthcare services company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults. Vivos’ devices have been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adult patients diagnosed with all severity levels of OSA and moderate-to-severe OSA in children ages 6 to 17. Vivos’ groundbreaking Complete Airway Repositioning and Expansion (CARE) devices are the only FDA 510(k) cleared technology for treating severe OSA in adults and the flagship DNA appliance is the first to receive clearance for treating moderate to severe OSA in children.

OSA and insomnia affect an estimated one billion adults aged 30-69 years old worldwide, yet 80% or more remain undiagnosed and unaware of their condition. These chronic disorders are not just a sleep issue—they are closely linked to many serious chronic health conditions. While the medical community has made strides in treating sleep disorders, breathing and sleep health remain areas that are still not fully understood. As a result, legacy OSA treatments like CPAP are often mechanistic and fail to address the root causes. Vivos CARE oral medical devices are designed to help address anatomical factors often associated with OSA.

Through innovative technology, education, and acquisitions of, or commercial collaborations with, sleep healthcare providers, Vivos is empowering healthcare providers to address the complex needs of OSA patients more thoroughly.

Vivos calls the use of its appliances and protocols to treat OSA The Vivos Method, which offers a proprietary, clinically effective solution that is nonsurgical, noninvasive, and nonpharmaceutical, providing hope to allow patients to Breathe New Life.

For more information, visit www.vivos.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release, including statements of the Company's management made in connection therewith, contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as "may," "would," "should," "expects," "projects," "potential," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," "goal," "aim," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: recent patient referral trends at the Company’s Nevada Sleep & Airway Medicine Centers and their anticipated impact on the Company’s revenue; the expected continued growth of patient referrals; the expectation that patient referrals will convert to new Vivos patients resulting in increased revenue; the anticipated timing and benefits of the full opening of the Company’s new Henderson, Nevada facility; the anticipated effects of recent operational and personnel changes on the Company’s Nevada operations; the expected timing of any resulting revenue in the Company’s financial statements and its potential effect on the Company’s cash burn; and the potential impact of the foregoing on the Company’s competitive position, revenues, and overall growth.

These statements involve significant known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos' control. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: (i) the risk that recent increases in patient referrals may not continue or may not translate into increased revenue; (ii) the risk that the Company may be unable to recruit and retain the qualified medical, dental and clinical personnel needed to treat new patient referrals and increased demand; (iii) the risk that referral sources may reduce or discontinue referrals, or that the Company’s new Henderson, Nevada facility may not become fully operational when anticipated or may not generate the economic value the Company anticipates; (iv) risks associated with regulatory scrutiny of, and adverse publicity in, the sleep apnea and sleep disorder diagnosis and treatment sector; (v) the risk that Vivos may be unable to secure additional financing to continue operations, acquire or affiliate with additional sleep center practices, or maintain its Nasdaq listing, when needed, if at all; (vi) market and other conditions that could impact Vivos' business or ability to obtain financing; and (vii) other risk factors described in Vivos' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

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