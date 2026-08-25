Sourcewell Awards Gordian’s IDIQ Contract to Newly Selected Contractors Across Virginia

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, announced today that Sourcewell has renewed its cooperative Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for the state of Virginia and awarded the contract to a new group of qualified contractors. This agreement provides local government, education and nonprofit organizations across Virginia with streamlined access to Gordian’s IDIQ solutions via a competitively awarded procurement vehicle.

Sourcewell a self-funded government agency, provides participating agencies access to trusted and highly respected suppliers through their nationwide cooperative purchasing program. On behalf of fellow public agencies, Sourcewell conducts competitive solicitations through a rigorous process, awarding the most responsive and responsible suppliers. Sourcewell serves more than 50,000 agencies by providing hundreds of competitively awarded cooperative contracts for goods and services.

Through this renewed Virginia contract, participating agencies can address facility repairs, maintenance, renovations and straightforward new construction projects more efficiently. The process reduces administrative burden, accelerates timelines and engages prequalified contractors who are ready to begin work.

“The best public assets are the ones people can count on every day,” said Matthew Bausher, Chief Customer Officer at Gordian. “Through our continued partnership with Sourcewell, we're helping Virginia agencies maintain and improve these important spaces with a process that's as transparent and compliant as it is efficient.”

Numerous competitively-awarded contractors are available to perform projects throughout Virginia, including:

Adrian L Merton

Azuria Water Solutions Inc.

Bennett Group LLC

Bidr Technologies Inc.

Capital Trades LLC

Cooper Building Services LLC

Dynamic General Contracting LLC

Eastern Builders

Extreme Concrete and Construction

F.H. Paschen

General & Mechanical Services LLC

Janus Contractors Inc.

Johnson Laux Construction LLC

Landivar & Associates LLC Lipscomb Electric & Contracting LLC

McClure Company

R. Brooks Mechanical Heating and Air Conditioning LLC

RBA Engineering International PLLC

River City Enterprises LLC

Roofing and Sustainable Systems

Signature Renovations LLC

Southland Industries

S-Works Construction Corporation

TeamGOV Inc.

Tech Painting Company Inc.

The Matthews Group Inc.

Vigil Contracting LLC

See the map provided for more details on the contractor availability in each region.

“Virginia agencies need contracting solutions that help them stay focused on delivering projects, not navigating procurement hurdles,” said Tony Glenz, Director of Cooperative Contracts/JOC, Facilities at Sourcewell. “This agreement streamlines access to vetted construction services, helping participating agencies move from planning to execution more efficiently.”

Visit Gordian’s dedicated Virginia landing page for more information about accelerated construction project delivery with IDIQ. Government and education entities across Virginia can get started on projects right away by filling out this form.

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell is a self-funded government agency that equips schools, governments, and other public entities with dynamic solutions and services to drive positive impact. Throughout the United States and Canada, Sourcewell offers a cooperative purchasing program to streamline the public procurement process. On behalf of fellow public agencies, Sourcewell conducts competitive solicitations, awarding the most responsive and responsible suppliers. Agencies can purchase from hundreds of competitively solicited contracts delivered through local dealers and representatives.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans™ Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

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