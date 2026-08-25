Top-Producing Dallas Mortgage Team Leaves CrossCountry Mortgage to Join Rate

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, today announced that a top-producing Dallas mortgage branch led by Branch Manager Jorge Aldrete and top-producing Sales Manager Edgar Vazquez has joined the company from CrossCountry Mortgage.

The move brings an established team with a strong national production record to Rate's growing presence in Texas. It also marks another significant recruiting win for Rate as the company continues to attract high-performing mortgage professionals looking for the technology, resources and culture to compete at an even higher level.

For Aldrete and Vazquez, however, the decision went beyond production.

Both leaders speak Spanish, as do the majority of their team members, and serving the growing Hispanic homebuyer market has become an important part of their business. They saw Rate's investment in Spanish-language technology, loan documents and marketing resources as an opportunity to better serve those customers while expanding the team's reach.

"We've built a great business, so we weren't looking to make a move unless we believed it could meaningfully improve what we can deliver to our customers and our team," said Aldrete. "Rate checked the boxes on technology, platform and culture, but its commitment to the Hispanic market really stood out. We want to grow, and we want to do it with a company that understands the customers and communities we're serving."

Rate has invested in making the mortgage experience more accessible to Spanish-speaking consumers. Its proprietary Digital Mortgage Application is available in Spanish, along with Spanish-language loan documents and marketing materials. Rate is also heavily involved with the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), including a significant ongoing presence at its annual convention.

For Vazquez, those capabilities create an opportunity to pair the team's existing relationships and market knowledge with infrastructure designed to help it scale.

"Our customers deserve the same great mortgage experience regardless of the language they prefer to use," said Vazquez. "We saw a company making a real investment in that experience, not simply talking about it. Combine that with the technology and the ability to move quickly and get things done, and we knew this was where we wanted to build the next stage of our business."

Todd Heaton, Divisional Executive Vice President at Rate, said the addition represents exactly the kind of team Rate is looking to attract as it expands in major markets across the West.

"Jorge, Edgar and this entire team know how to produce, and they know how to win," said Heaton. "They weren't looking for a landing spot. They were looking for a platform that could help an already successful business become much bigger. That's an important distinction."

Heaton said the team's commitment to Hispanic homebuyers made the fit particularly compelling.

"This is a market that matters enormously to the future of homeownership in America, and Jorge and Edgar understand it firsthand," Heaton said. "They wanted a company that was prepared to invest alongside them, from the technology a customer uses to apply for a mortgage to the documents and marketing that support the entire relationship. Rate has made that commitment. When you combine that with our technology and can-do culture, it's a powerful proposition for teams that want to grow."

The Aldrete team's move adds to Rate's recruiting momentum as the company continues to bring established producers and teams onto its national platform.

"Top producers have choices," Heaton added. "When a team operating at this level decides to leave an established competitor and bring its business to Rate, that says something. Our job now is to give Jorge, Edgar and their team everything they need to go win even bigger."

About Rate

Rate believes true wellness is when your financial, physical and mental health are in harmony. Our mission is to inspire people to live longer, happier and more fulfilling lives. We’ve already helped more than 2 million Americans get into their homes. Now we’re helping them thrive inside their homes—and everywhere else in their lives. To further our mission, Rate is building the world’s largest wellness community to give people the tools, resources and support to build a life they truly love. Learn more at rate.com and download the Rate App today.

Recognition: Chicago Agent Magazine’s Lender of the Year (seven consecutive years); NerdWallet’s Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers (2025) and multiple Best Mortgage Lender recognitions; Fortune’s Best Mortgage Lenders (2025); Forbes’ Best Mortgage Lenders (2025); Motley Fool’s Best Mortgage Lenders (2025); and Motley Fool / MarketWatch’s Most Recommended Mortgage Lender in America (2024).

Disclaimer: Guaranteed Rate, Inc.; NMLS #2611; 3940 N Ravenswood, Chicago, IL 60613; 866-934-7283. For licensing information, visit nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Equal Housing Lender. Conditions may apply. Applicant subject to credit and underwriting approval. Not all applicants will be approved for financing. Receipt of application does not represent an approval for financing or interest rate guarantee. Refinancing your mortgage may increase costs over the term of your loan. Restrictions may apply.