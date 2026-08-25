Solar Solutionaries Program to Empower Chicago Public Schools Through We Care Solar and Solar Energy Leaders Partnership

Chicago, IL, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A coalition of solar energy leaders is helping prepare Chicago Public School students for the growing opportunities in the solar industry through a unique partnership with We Care Solar’s Solar Solutionaries program. The program offers Chicago Public Schools educators free, hands-on learning to help them introduce their students to solar energy and career opportunities in STEM fields.

With support from Cultivate Power, Dimension Energy, and Summit Ridge Energy, 28 educators and district leaders from 17 Chicago Public Schools (CPS) campuses gathered at Langston Hughes Elementary School on Chicago’s South Side for an immersive solar energy professional development experience.The two-day workshop in June marked the launch of the inaugural Chicago Solar Solutionaries cohort, equipping teachers with hands-on solar technology training, classroom-ready curriculum, and the tools needed to inspire the next generation of solar leaders.

Through the workshop, educators built Solar Suitcase Learning Kits, explored solar electricity and engineering concepts, and engaged in a deep dive into the Solar Solutionaries curriculum from We Care Solar. By experiencing the lessons firsthand, teachers developed the confidence to bring solar energy, engineering design, and real-world problem-solving into their classrooms.

During the 2026–27 school year, participating educators are expected to engage more than 2,000 students in meaningful, hands-on learning experiences that build STEM skills, solar energy literacy, and awareness of future clean energy career pathways.

Building Chicago’s Solar Future Through Partnership

The launch of the Chicago Solar Solutionaries cohort represents the power of collaboration between education, nonprofit, and solar industry leaders. The program was made possible through the leadership and investment of Cultivate Power, Dimension Energy, and Summit Ridge Energy, three partners committed to expanding access to STEM education, solar career pathways, and community-driven impact.

Cultivate Power: Investing in Local Communities Through Education

As the founding partner of the Illinois Solar Solutionaries program, Cultivate Power provided the early investment that helped bring the program to 60 schools across Illinois since 2024. Cultivate Power is excited to support this inaugural Chicago Public Schools cohort and continue to build momentum across the solar ecosystem.

For Cultivate Power, supporting Solar Solutionaries is an extension of their commitment to investing in the communities surrounding their solar projects.

“The Solar Solutionaries Program is an outstanding way for us to invest directly in Illinois teachers and students near our solar projects. We are proud to be supporting teachers by providing high-quality STEM curriculum they can use to enrich their classrooms,” said Brian Matthay, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Cultivate Power.

Beyond generating local distributed energy, Cultivate Power is committed to creating lasting community benefits through investments in local organizations, workforce development, scholarships, and educational opportunities.

“At Cultivate Power, we have a mission to invest in the communities where we work above and beyond lowering energy costs. Solar Solutionaries is another amazing opportunity for us to increase our local investment in communities surrounding our solar projects,” Matthay shared.

Dimension Energy: Creating Pathways from the Classroom to Clean Energy Careers

Dimension Energy partners with Solar Solutionaries because the clean energy workforce of tomorrow begins with strong STEM education today. Through their support, students and families gain early exposure to solar technology, engineering, and specific career possibilities within the renewable energy sector.

“Developing the talent we need in the field to deliver one gigawatt-plus of distributed energy starts with a strong foundation in STEM and awareness at a young age of what solar can do for communities,” said David Granlund, Senior VP, Operations, Dimension Energy. “We partner with Solar Solutionaries to enable this awareness and foundation through some of the best advocates out there—teachers.”

Dimension Energy is also committed to connecting classroom experiences with Illinois’ broader clean energy transition. State legislation has delivered the potential for many gigawatts of new distributed energy to come online, but Illinois communities don't always hear the full picture about infrastructure that's being built down the road.

“Through We Care solar programming, teacher engagement, and future student field trips, we’re looking forward to helping communities understand all of the benefits that community solar can bring, from well-paying jobs to monthly energy savings,” Granlund continued.

Summit Ridge Energy: Turning Curiosity Into Confidence

Summit Ridge Energy supports Solar Solutionaries as part of its commitment to community-based partnerships that create meaningful, lasting opportunities.

“We believe deeply in meeting communities where they are and investing in programs that create lasting opportunity. The Solar Solutionaries Program stands out because it equips both teachers and students with practical, hands-on learning that makes solar energy real, accessible, and inspiring,” said Jarryd Commerford, Principal of Summit Ridge Energy.

Through the program, classroom students do more than learn about solar power—they design, build, and test solar-electric systems, developing technical skills and seeing themselves as future problem-solvers and leaders in a growing industry.

“By giving students the chance to design and build solar-electric systems in the classroom, the program turns curiosity into confidence,” Commerford added.

Summit Ridge Energy is also inspired by Solar Solutionaries’ connection between local classrooms and global impact. Through student-built Solar Suitcase Learning Kits, classrooms in the United States are connected to schools and health facilities in energy-scarce communities around the world.

“Access to reliable energy can improve safety, education, and quality of life. Supporting a program that blends local education with meaningful global impact is something we are incredibly proud of,” Commerford concluded.

Connecting Classrooms to Illinois’ Solar Growth

Beyond the We Care Solar curriculum, educators gained a broader understanding of Illinois’ solar energy landscape through guest speakers from Illinois Shines and the Illinois Environmental Council. Teachers explored the role of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) in Illinois’ solar growth and discussed how classroom learning connects to emerging workforce opportunities.

By combining technical skills, policy awareness, and career connections, Solar Solutionaries helps educators prepare students to participate in Illinois’ rapidly growing solar economy.

Teachers Ready to Inspire the Next Generation

Teachers highlighted the workshop’s hands-on approach and immediate classroom relevance.

“Teaching our students about renewable energies is so important and there are many opportunities for them in solar in the future—opportunities for employment, for saving our Earth, and for helping others. I know with this program the students will be engaged and excited to share what they learn.”

Another educator shared:

“I liked the mix of hands-on and minds-on learning. I also found it very valuable that we went through most of the lessons because I would not have felt confident to teach the lessons without doing it myself.”

Workshop evaluation results showed that every teacher who participated feels prepared and confident to introduce solar electricity to their students and find the program relevant and effective for classroom use.

A Partnership for Lasting Impact

These partners are demonstrating the power of collaboration, connecting solar energy innovation, education, and community impact to ensure students across Chicago have the opportunity to see themselves as the next generation of solar engineers, technicians, and changemakers.

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About Summit Ridge Energy

Summit Ridge Energy is the nation’s leading commercial solar company, developing, owning, and operating distributed energy and battery energy storage systems that deliver locally generated power through a more resilient and secure electric grid. By combining financial innovation with industry-leading execution, Summit Ridge has become one of the fastest-growing energy companies in America, with more than 3 GW of solar and energy storage projects operating and in development nationwide.

Since launching in 2017, Summit Ridge has raised over $7 billion in project capital to finance more than 250 facilities, delivering energy savings to 60,000+ homes and businesses while supporting American jobs, strengthening local economies, and advancing our nation’s energy independence.

Learn more at srenergy.com and connect with us on LinkedIn

About We Care Solar

We Care Solar is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing reliable light to frontline health workers so mothers and newborns receive safe, quality care and advancing STEM education through the power of solar energy. Through its Solar Solutionaries education program, We Care Solar equips educators with professional learning, classroom-ready Solar Suitcase Learning Kits, and an engaging curriculum that empowers students to become the next generation of solar innovators.

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