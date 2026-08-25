Go Rentals and Athletes First Partner to Elevate the Ground Experience for Elite Athletes and VIPs

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Rentals, the hospitality-first automotive company that has redefined the vehicle rental experience by relentlessly elevating the standard of automotive hospitality, and Athletes First, the premier sports representation and marketing agency, today announced a new partnership to deliver seamless, personalized mobility experiences for Athletes First's elite athlete clients and their families as part of their travel needs.



The partnership pairs Athletes First's expertise in representing elite professional athletes with Go Rentals' hospitality-first approach to ground transportation, delivering personalized experiences defined by precision, consistency, discretion, and trust wherever athletes travel. As part of the partnership, Go Rentals will be a preferred partner for Athletes First and provide the agency’s athlete clients with preferred pricing for ground travel, and host a dedicated microsite and personal phone numbers to meet all their ground travel needs.



Go Rentals recently collaborated with Athletes First as an official partner of the "The Summit," an invite-only gathering of professional athletes, leading investors, and entrepreneurs held in Park City, Utah in June.

"We're always looking for ways to make life better for our athletes, on and off the field, and this partnership with Go Rentals is a natural fit," said Matt Shulman, senior vice president of partnerships and integration for Athletes First. "They're just as committed to taking care of their customers as we are to taking care of exceptional athletes."



"Athletes First has built an extraordinary organization around trust, advocacy, and long-term relationships, and that alignment makes this partnership especially meaningful," said Shawn O'Brien, Chief Operating Officer of Go Rentals. "Becoming the Official Elite Rental Car Partner of Athletes First reflects our shared commitment to delivering exceptional experiences in the moments that matter most. With more than 300 locations nationwide and a hospitality-first culture, we're proud to support Athletes First and the remarkable individuals they represent."

"An athlete's transportation needs don't begin on draft day or end at retirement," said Cory Glass, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Go Rentals. "From collegiate recruiting and professional careers to business ventures and family travel, our role is to provide seamless automotive hospitality wherever life takes them. This partnership allows us to support Athletes First's clients and employees with the personalized service, consistency, and discretion they expect, and the confidence that every detail has been thoughtfully handled."

About Athletes First

Athletes First is the premier sports representation and marketing agency, guiding the careers of elite athletes, coaches, executives, and broadcasters. Since 2001, Athletes First has built a reputation for integrity, innovation, and impact across contract negotiations, marketing strategy, endorsement sales, and brand partnerships. The agency also produces world-class live experiences through its events and properties teams and creates dynamic multiplatform content through its in-house media and production capabilities. For more information, visit athletesfirst.net or follow us on Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.



About Go Rentals

Go Rentals is the hospitality-first automotive company that has redefined the vehicle rental experience by relentlessly elevating the standard of automotive hospitality. Through seamless experiences defined by precision, consistency, and trust, Go Rentals serves private aviation, luxury hospitality, sports and entertainment, executive travel, and private clients nationwide. With more than 300 locations across 37 states, Go Rentals is the only car rental company recognized by Forbes Travel Guide, reflecting its unwavering commitment to exceptional service and personalized automotive hospitality.

Contacts:

Carmine N. Tiso for Athletes First, carmine@tisocomms.com or (917) 453-4296

Go Rentals Contact

Jake Feffer, PR Specialist BastionBUNTIN, Jake.Feffer@Bastionbuntin.com or (949) 306-5626

BastionBUNTIN Contact