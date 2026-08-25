Alchemy Beverages Inc. Executes Definitive Tender Offer Agreement with European Guarantee Services S.à.r.l

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchemy Beverages Inc. (“Alchemy” or the “Company”), a privately held alcoholic beverages and consumer appliances company, today announced that, the Company executed a definitive tender offer agreement (the “Alchemy Agreement”) with European Guarantee Services S.à.r.l., a private financial and wealth management company chartered and located in Luxembourg (“EGS”). Under the Alchemy Agreement, EGS will seek to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of the Company for a total purchase price of $7 million in cash (less certain indebtedness and accrued liabilities of the Company). The tender offer will be made directly to Alchemy shareholders and conducted in accordance with applicable securities laws, including Regulation 14E promulgated under the (U.S.) Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The transaction contemplated by the Alchemy Agreement will be conducted concurrently with a cash tender offer that will be made by EGS for the outstanding shares of common stock in Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (“CVAT”) (OTCQB: CVAT), which holds approximately 17% of the outstanding common stock of Alchemy. On August 17, 2026, EGS executed a separate definitive tender offer agreement with CVAT under which EGS will seek to acquire all of the outstanding shares of CVAT common stock for a total purchase price of $35 million in cash (less certain indebtedness and accrued liabilities of CVAT), bringing the aggregate cash consideration for the two transactions to $42 million. The consummation of each offer is a condition to the completion of the other.

Under the terms of the Alchemy Agreement, EGS is expected to commence the tender offer within ten business days after the date of the agreement by disseminating offer documents to Alchemy shareholders. The full text of the Tender Offer Agreement, dated and made effective as of August 19, 2026, between European Guarantee Services S.à.r.l. and Alchemy Beverages Inc., is available here .

In view of the fact that Alchemy shares are privately held and not traded on a public market, the Alchemy board of directors will obtain a fairness opinion from an independent third-party valuation firm before delivering its final recommendation to shareholders. The Company is committed to keeping its shareholders fully informed throughout the tender offer process.

“The execution of this definitive tender offer agreement with EGS is an important milestone for Alchemy and our shareholders,” said Neil Voloshin, Chief Executive Officer of Alchemy Beverages Inc. “Together with the CVAT agreement executed just days earlier, this $42 million combined transaction reflects the value of the technologies and brands our companies have built. We look forward to working through the offer process and delivering a successful outcome for all Alchemy shareholders.”

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of offer statements and other documents submitted and filed under or pursuant to the Alchemy Agreement (when filed with the SEC) at www.sec.gov.

ALCHEMY SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ CAREFULLY THE OFFER DOCUMENTS, THE RECOMMENDATIONS OF THE ALCHEMY BOARD OF DIRECTORS, AND ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, AS SUCH DOCUMENTS AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED THEREIN MAY BE UPDATED OR AMENDED FROM TIME TO TIME.

To the extent that offer documents relating to the Alchemy offer are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the related CVAT transaction, investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of such documents (when filed with the SEC) at www.sec.gov.

About Alchemy Beverages Inc.

Alchemy Beverages Inc. is a privately held Delaware corporation developing consumer smart appliances and enhanced alcoholic beverage products under the Barmuze® brand. The Company holds exclusive worldwide licenses to patented cavitation-based processing technologies used to enhance, clarify, and personalize alcoholic beverages. www.alchemybeveragesinc.com

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) designs and manufactures innovative nanotechnology systems for a wide range of industrial and environmental applications. With over 40 patents worldwide, the Company’s proprietary technologies are utilized in industrial water treatment, oil and gas produced-water remediation, renewable fuels, and digital asset infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.cvatinfo.com

About European Guarantee Services S.à.r.l.

European Guarantee Services S.à.r.l. (Luxembourg Business Registers RA000432; Entity ID B275874) is a Luxembourg-based firm organized as a société à responsabilité limitée. EGS acts on behalf of a select group of high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and strategic capital partners to facilitate strategic investments globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, the risk that the pending agreement with Alchemy may not be executed in a timely manner or at all, the risk that the conditions to the closing of the tender offer or the transaction may not be satisfied, uncertainties as to how many of the Company's stockholders will tender their stock in the offer, the risk that the transaction will not be consummated in a timely manner or at all, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

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Phone: 818-718-0905

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Website: www.cvatinfo.com

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