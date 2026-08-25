CTC Insurance Brings Direct Bill Reconciliation Fully In-House with Applied Recon

Chicago, IL, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that CTC Insurance, a full-service insurance agency founded in 1913, has selected Applied Recon to bring its direct bill reconciliation entirely in-house, eliminating its reliance on outsourced manual processing. Applied Recon's policy number smart matching now clears items directly against the agency's own records, cutting out the manual searching and vendor handoffs that stood between the agency and its own money.

"Before implementing Applied Recon, we outsourced nearly 40 percent of our direct bill manual reconciliations, losing time to mailing statements and untangling back-and-forth emails over mismatched policy numbers which made us miss renewals and entry errors," said Christine Kelly, Director of Operations, CTC Insurance. "With Applied Recon's smart matching clearing items straight off the suspense list, my team isn't stuck re-searching the same policies month after month, and we always know exactly where every reconciliation stands instead of waiting on someone outside our office to tell us."

Applied Recon is an AI-powered reconciliation capability built into Applied's insurance management systems that automates the matching of direct bill statements to agency records. Applied Recon's intelligent policy number matching identifies and clears items that would otherwise require manual searching. It does this even when formatting inconsistencies, such as missing dashes or spaces, would stall a traditional match. Handling reconciliation in house gives agencies control over the accuracy and timing of their own financial data, the foundation for making decisions about cash instead of just tracking it.

"You can't make real decisions about your cash if you're working from someone else's version of your numbers, and that's the real cost of outsourcing reconciliation," said Chase Petrey, president, Applied Pay, Applied Systems. "Bringing that process in-house with Applied Recon means CTC Insurance's finance team knows exactly where every dollar stands the moment it moves, so they catch a mismatch the day it happens instead of finding out at month-end close."

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About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the current that connects the insurance value chain. As the world's largest provider of insurance software, Applied connects agencies, brokers, and carriers across the global flow of risk, orchestrating data, intelligence, and action at every connection. As those connections multiply, value compounds – powering a smarter, faster, and more connected insurance industry that serves as a foundation for vibrant economies where more businesses, communities and dreams can move forward.