23XI Racing NASCAR Driver Tyler Reddick Reveals Sleep Apnea Diagnosis, Teams Up with Resmed to Help Others Recognize the Signs

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), the leading health technology company focused on sleep, breathing and care delivered in the home, today announced a new collaboration with 23XI Racing and their NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick to encourage more people to recognize the signs of sleep apnea and seek diagnosis and treatment.

In NASCAR, sustained concentration, physical endurance and split-second decisions can be the difference between winning and losing. Research shows that even one night of poor sleep can impair sustained attention and increase reaction time.1 After being diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and starting continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy in early 2026, Tyler went on to become the first driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to open a season with three consecutive victories, which included the Daytona 500. His experience highlights the performance advantage that treating his sleep apnea can provide.

For years, Reddick dismissed his sleep apnea symptoms, including loud snoring, morning headaches, low energy and waking up feeling unrested. His experience reflects a broader challenge. OSA, the most common form of sleep apnea, impacts nearly 1 billion people globally2, yet more than 80% of cases remain undiagnosed and untreated3, often because symptoms are mistaken as normal. Reddick is sharing his experience to help raise awareness of sleep apnea and encourage people experiencing poor sleep to seek care sooner.

“Looking back, I had sleep apnea symptoms for a long time, but I didn’t think it was something that could affect me,” said Reddick. “I noticed a difference after night one of using my Resmed CPAP therapy, and it completely changed the way I approach recovery, preparation and performance. I've realized that a competitive edge is built through the habits you commit to every day, and prioritizing my sleep health has become one of the most important. If sharing my experience helps someone else recognize the signs and take action, that's a win.”

OSA can affect anyone, including people who appear healthy and active. Left untreated, it is associated with serious health conditions including cardiovascular disease, stroke and diabetes.4,5 CPAP therapy, the gold standard treatment for OSA, works by delivering pressurized air through a mask to help keep the airway open during sleep.6

“Tyler's willingness to share his story helps challenge outdated assumptions about who can have sleep apnea,” said Carlos Nunez, MD, chief medical officer at Resmed. “Sleep apnea affects people of all ages, body types and health profiles, yet many people may not realize their daytime fatigue could be connected to how they breathe at night. By amplifying Tyler’s journey, we hope more people recognize the signs, seek care and experience the life-changing benefits CPAP treatment can have on their health.”

Throughout the remainder of the 2026 NASCAR season, Resmed and Reddick will share sleep health education through Tyler's personal journey with sleep apnea, encouraging more people to recognize the signs and understand the role sleep plays in recovery and performance. Resmed branding will also be present on track with 23XI on Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE at select NASCAR Cup Series races:

Bristol Motor Speedway, Sept. 19

Talladega Superspeedway, Oct. 25

Homestead-Miami Speedway, Nov. 8



Think you may have sleep apnea? Take Resmed's Sleep Assessment to learn more about your sleep and next steps.

About Resmed

Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) creates life-changing health technologies that people love. We're relentlessly committed to pioneering innovative technology to empower millions of people in 140 countries to live happier, healthier lives. Our AI-powered digital health solutions, cloud-connected devices and intelligent software make home healthcare more personalized, accessible and effective. Ultimately, Resmed envisions a world where every person can achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in their own home. Learn more about how we're redefining sleep health at Resmed.com and follow @Resmed.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion and Hall of Famer Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. Tyler Reddick joined the team in 2023 to drive the No. 45 car. In 2024, Reddick won the Regular Season Championship and raced to a spot in the Championship 4, a first for both the team and Reddick. In 2026, Reddick made history by winning the first three Cup Series races of the season, including the Daytona 500. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE and Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE. Corey Heim currently serves as the team’s development driver and races occasionally in the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C.

Resmed

For Media

Caela Shay

Caela.Shay@resmed.com

news@resmed.com

For Investors

Salli Schwartz

Salli.Schwartz@resmed.com

investorrelations@resmed.com

23XI

For Media

Davis Shaefer

davis.shaefer@23xiracing.com

1 Wüst LN, Capdevila N, Lane LT, et al. Impact of one night of sleep restriction on sleepiness and cognitive function: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Sleep Medicine Reviews. 2024;76:101940. doi:10.1016/j.smrv.2024.101940.

2 Benjafield et al., The Lancet Respiratory Medicine (2019), “Estimation of the global prevalence and burden of obstructive sleep apnoea”

3 Kapur VK, Auckley DH, Chowdhuri S, et al. Clinical Practice. Guideline for Diagnostic Testing for Adult Obstructive Sleep Apnea: An American Academy of Sleep Medicine Clinical Practice Guideline. J Clin Sleep Med. 2017

4 Lévy P, Kohler M, McNicholas WT, et al. Obstructive sleep apnoea syndrome. Nat Rev Dis Primers. 2015;1:15015. https://doi.org/10.1038/nrdp.2015.15

5 Yeghiazarians Y, Jneid H, Tietjens JR, et al. Obstructive sleep apnea and cardiovascular disease: a scientific statement from the American Heart Association. Circulation. 2021;144(3):e56–e67. https://doi.org/10.1161/CIR.0000000000000988

6 Patil SP, Ayappa IA, Caples SM, Kimoff RJ, Patel SR, Harrod CG. Treatment of adult obstructive sleep apnea with positive airway pressure: an American Academy of Sleep Medicine clinical practice guideline. J Clin Sleep Med. 2019;15(2):335–343. https://doi.org/10.5664/jcsm.7640