Kavaliro Acquires The Oakleaf Group's FinTech Consulting Practice, Expanding GSE and Housing Finance Capabilities

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kavaliro, an award-winning professional services firm, today announced the acquisition of The Oakleaf Group's FinTech Consulting practice. The deal strengthens Kavaliro's position in the financial services sector, expands its consulting capabilities in the Government-Sponsored Enterprise (GSE) market and reinforces its long-term commitment to workforce and consulting solutions.

The acquisition brings Kavaliro an experienced team with deep expertise supporting GSEs and other leading housing finance organizations. By combining Oakleaf's FinTech and business consulting practice with Kavaliro's national workforce solutions platform, the company is positioned to deliver greater value across mortgage finance, capital markets, risk management, regulatory compliance and technology transformation — while creating new opportunities for employees and consultants.

"This acquisition represents another important milestone in Kavaliro's continued growth," said Mark Moore, President of Kavaliro. "In addition to expanding our consulting capabilities, this acquisition deepens our expertise within the Government-Sponsored Enterprise and housing finance sectors. We're excited to welcome this outstanding team to the Kavaliro family and look forward to building on the strong relationships and reputation they have established."

The acquisition supports Kavaliro's strategic growth initiatives while expanding its presence in the financial services and housing finance sectors. Oakleaf's GSE-focused consulting expertise strengthens Kavaliro's ability to serve clients navigating regulatory, operational and technology challenges across the mortgage finance ecosystem.

"We're committed to making this transition as seamless as possible for our employees and our clients," said Bill Peppler, Chief Operating Officer of Kavaliro. "This investment strengthens our consulting capabilities while preserving the relationships, expertise and culture that have made this team so successful."

As part of the transaction, Sally Pak will join Kavaliro and continue leading the consulting team, providing continuity for employees and clients. Ed Draves will continue supporting the relationship, helping ensure a seamless transition and building on partnerships established over many years.

"Kavaliro is the ideal partner for this next chapter. They have a great track record in the market and a seasoned team," said Chris Milner, CEO of The Oakleaf Group. "With Sally Pak joining Kavaliro, clients keep the same trusted management contact, ensuring seamless continuity throughout the transition."

Kavaliro also extended its appreciation to Milner and The Oakleaf Group leadership team for their professionalism and partnership throughout the transaction.

About Kavaliro

Kavaliro is an award-winning professional services firm with offerings across the United States. Founded in Orlando in 2010, Kavaliro offers professional, technical, and workforce solutions with agility, assurance, and authenticity within the government and commercial sectors. Kavaliro excels at providing clients with integrated custom solutions, identifying and connecting the most qualified professionals to create solutions for companies’ critical projects. Ensuring the ongoing success of all types of businesses, Kavaliro's full suite of services includes Workforce Solutions; National Defense & Intelligence, State & Local Government, and Technical Solutions. Visit www.kavaliro.com .

Media Contact:

Renee England

Marketing Coordinator, Kavaliro

Email: rengland@kavaliro.com

Phone: 850-687-0495