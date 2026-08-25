Jabra Releases 2026 US Modern Workplace Report: Data Reveals 77% of Office Workers Face Time-Wasting Tech Issues Every Week

LOWELL, Mass., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jabra, a global leader in professional audio and video solutions, today released its 2026 U.S. Modern Workplace Report. The findings dive into the everyday experiences of U.S. office workers, pointing to a deepening disconnect between what workers need from their office environments and what employers are delivering, with audio and meeting room technology at the center of the divide.

"Our research shows that today’s workers aren't anti-office. What they're resistant to is showing up and having the experience fall short of what they've built at home,” said Claus Fonnesbech, Head of Global Communications at Jabra. “Audio and video quality is one of the most immediate, tangible ways the office either earns or loses that comparison. Businesses that invest in getting it right will create an environment that employees want to be a part of.”

Despite billions spent on office real estate and technologies, the fundamentals still aren’t working. In fact, 77% of workers deal with tech issues in at least one meeting each week, and 83% have experienced disruptions to in-office meetings, with echo or poor sound, lagging WiFi, and remote participants struggling to be heard topping the list.

The inefficiency is clear as 45% of workers report meetings that start late due to tech issues, and 26% say they arrive early just to pre-check the room. The gap is especially stark for hybrid workers, who split their time between two or more locations and have the clearest basis for comparison: 88% experience tech issues weekly versus 72% of full-time in-office workers, and 31% say their home A/V is outright superior to the office.

It Isn’t the Commute, It’s the Conference Room

Workers want more than a mandate – they want better technology. When asked what would make them more willing to come in, reliable meeting room tech and high-quality audio/video ranked in the top four asks. Workers aren’t opposed to the office, but they expect it to work. Key findings include:

45% of workers report meetings that start late due to tech or audio issues

26% of workers feel they are forced to arrive early just to pre-check the technology ahead of meetings

44% say audio and video improvements would directly increase their willingness to come into the office



Additionally, when workers were asked what improvements they’d most like to see in the office, the top responses were flexible hours (33.9%), temperature control (31.4%), quiet spaces (30.5%), and high-quality A/V (27.8%). High-quality A/V landing alongside temperature control and quiet spaces shows that technology has become just as fundamental to the office experience as basic physical comfort.

Hard Costs Are Real Concerns on Both Sides

Employers pushing for full-time returns face a steep financial ask in return: 72% of hybrid workers say they would need a raise of at least 10% to return to full-time office work, with 7% saying no amount of money would change their mind. It's not hard to see why: 80% of workers spend extra money on office days.

With an average daily spend of $11-$20, full-time in-office workers can face up to $5,000 in additional annual costs.

Beyond the financial toll, 75% of workers have skipped at least one personal activity because of commute time, including the happy hour (33%), gym (28%), cooking dinner at home (33%), dates (21%), and even doctor's appointments (18%).

Workers are 2.5x more likely to exercise on remote days than office days.

And when asked what they miss most about working from home, the top answer was simply wearing comfortable clothes, cited by 56% of workers, with 11% saying leaving their pet behind is their single biggest barrier to going in.

These issues represent a clear impact on health and quality of life that weakens the case for return-to-office mandates and challenges their long-term success, especially when paired with office quality.

The Generational Divide

Dissatisfaction with office technology isn't evenly distributed. Younger workers feel the gap most acutely, and they're the hardest to win back. The employees that organizations most want to retain are the ones least satisfied with current office options. Looking at workers aged 18-29:

Results found 88% of those experience office tech issues every week, compared to just 56% of those aged 60 and over.

Additionally, 36% say they'd need a raise of 10% or more to return full-time, the highest of any age group.

And experience matters, with 50% having purchased quality headphones for the office, the second highest demographic behind headphone super-buyers – hybrid workers aged 30-39.



The data shows that the younger the worker, the higher the bar is set for the office technology experience.

The office isn't going away, but workers have spent the last few years building home setups that work well, customized to their needs. Every dropped call, delayed meeting, and echo-filled conference room chips away at the return-to-office argument. The data shows that workers are open to the office, but only if it can deliver on the basics to do their job the way it is today. Better audio, reliable technology, and meeting rooms that don't require a 20-minute setup are the bare minimum. The companies that recognize that, and act on it, will be the ones that see engaged employees back at their desks.

Methodology:

The 2026 U.S. Modern Workplace Report was conducted via Pollfish in March 2026 among 1,000 employed U.S. adults working in office or hybrid environments. Data is stratified and weighted for national representativeness. The survey includes 54% full-time in-office workers and 37% hybrid workers across all major U.S. regions, age groups, and household income brackets.

PR Contact

Hayley Minardi

hminardi@jabra.com

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to bringing people closer to one another and to what is important to them. GN’s R&D team utilizes innovative hardware, software, and AI-enabled technologies and expertise across hearing, enterprise, and gaming product groups. This engineering excellence allows Jabra to create integrated and customer-centric tools for contact centers, offices, and collaboration to help professionals work more productively from anywhere. www.jabra.com

Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). GN's solutions are sold in 100 countries across the world. Visit our homepage GN.com.

© 2026 GN Group. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Group. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9be968b-0658-4a09-8c19-32ac9caadf5e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79aab800-614c-4560-b553-c50065f98143

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ac918b1-fa2f-4abc-931d-56018b3b0522