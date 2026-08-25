Meritage Homes Publishes Its Annual Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Data Update

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH, “Meritage” or the “Company”), the fifth-largest homebuilder in the U.S., today published its 2025 Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Data Update (the “2025 S&CR Data Update”), providing key performance data for the past year, including Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) metrics and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) index, while outlining an updated approach to future reporting.

Beginning this year, Meritage is transitioning to providing our comprehensive sustainability and corporate responsibility reports biannually, while still publishing a concise annual data update in interim years to ensure stakeholders maintain current visibility. This shift reflects a continued focus on transparency while acknowledging that our core business procedures and processes do not typically change materially year to year.

“Our approach to sustainability and corporate responsibility is embedded in everything we do as a company. Our reporting will continue to provide our stakeholders the same data that we have provided over the last several years as we share meaningful insight into our efforts, impact, and alignment with established reporting frameworks,” offered Phillippe Lord, CEO of Meritage Homes.

Key highlights from Meritage’s 2025 S&CR Data Update include:

Delivered approximately 156,000 ENERGY STAR® certified homes from 2009 to 2025, including nearly 14,500 homes for the latest year.

Improved average HERS Index energy efficiency score to 48, indicating the homes delivered by Meritage in 2025 were 52% more energy-efficient than a typical home built in 2006.

Enhanced the accuracy of greenhouse gas emissions inventory related to scopes 1-2 by using unit-level data from a representative sample of completed homes.

Priced 93% of homes delivered in 2025 below FHA loan limits, supporting affordable homeownership.

Achieved a customer satisfaction AvidCX rating of 95.9%, exceeding the peer average of 90.2%.





Meritage’s 2025 S&CR Data Update and the related statistics in excel format can be found in full here.

About Meritage Homes Corporation:

Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2025. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Meritage has delivered over 210,000 homes in its 41-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contact:

Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations and External Communications

(480) 515-8979

investors@meritagehomes.com