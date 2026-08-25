Maase Inc Wins Second Prize at the “Chuangying Weilai” 2026 National Entrepreneurship Competition

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maase Inc. (NASDAQ: MAAS) (“MAAS” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-centric full-scenario digital systems provider and operator, today announced that its subsidiary, Qingdao Maisi Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (“Qingdao Maisi”), has been awarded the Second Prize at the finals of the “Chuangying Weilai” (“Innovating for Future”) 2026 National Entrepreneurship Competition with its “Xiaoli Mobile Charging Robot” project in late July 2026.

About the Competition

The “Chuangying Weilai” (“Innovating for Future”) 2026 National Entrepreneurship Competition is jointly organized by China’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the People’s Government of Anhui Province, and is an important national competition for innovation and entrepreneurship projects. The 2026 competition attracted approximately 67,000 applications across China, covering multiple categories including technology commercialization, industrial development, everyday needs, vocational skills and youth innovation.

The “Xiaoli Mobile Charging Robot” project reached the national finals and won the Second Prize in the “Everyday Needs + Entrepreneurship” category.

Project Details

The “Xiaoli Mobile Charging Robot” is designed to meet flexible charging needs across residential communities, commercial complexes, industrial parks, highway service areas, hospitals and temporary event venues. It integrates energy storage and charging, automated guided vehicle (AGV) autonomous mobility and AI-powered cloud-based intelligent scheduling technologies, with the aim of improving the efficiency of traditional fixed charging infrastructure in scenarios involving supply-demand mismatches, limited power distribution capacity, parking space occupancy and peak-period congestion.

The product features autonomous positioning, automatic docking, intelligent charging control, real-time equipment status monitoring and multiple safety protection mechanisms. Through its cloud-based management platform, it can also provide charging monitoring, order management, equipment scheduling and fault alerts. By combining mobile robotics with intelligent scheduling systems, the “Xiaoli Mobile Charging Robot” project improves charging infrastructure utilization while reducing deployment and operational complexity in traditional charging scenarios.

Management Commentary

Min Zhou, Chief Executive Officer of MAAS, said: “This award recognizes Qingdao Maisi’s capabilities in technological innovation and product commercialization. The “Xiaoli Mobile Charging Robot” project integrates multiple core technologies, including automated control, intelligent scheduling, and safety protection, while offering flexible deployment and multi-scenario adaptability. Going forward, we will continue to integrate artificial intelligence and intelligent hardware into industrial applications, refine product performance, steadily advance commercialization and market expansion, and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

About MAAS

We are an integrated provider and operator of an artificial intelligence (“AI”) -centric full-scene digital systems. Our businesses focus on areas of flexible energy deployment and intelligent commercial network operation, and provide closed-loop solutions from computing infrastructure, smart hardware and full-scene services, aiming to achieve large-scale implementation of AI technologies across industries. Powered by our dual engines of intelligent technology and ecosystem integration, through strategic industry consolidation and continuous improvement in operations, our mission is to build up an open and collaborative industrial ecosystem and provide our customers with efficient, reliable and sustainable intelligent products and solutions. We will continuously explore and consolidate high-quality technological and commercial resources globally and explore industrial application scenarios of AI technologies. For more information, please visit: https://ir.maaseai.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar statements. Among other things, statements regarding the Company’s strategies, business plans, future business development and prospects are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s goals and strategies; its future business development; the demand for and acceptance of its products and services; technological changes; the economic environment; its reputation and brand; the effects of competition and pricing; governmental regulation; and general economic and business conditions in the domestic and international markets in which the Company operates, as well as assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing risks and other risks disclosed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.