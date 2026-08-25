EnWave Announces Healthy Snack Launch of Loovies LLC, a Previously Unnamed Royalty Partner

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the "Company") today announces that Loovies LLC (“Loovies”), a Mexican-based emerging food technology company that signed a commercial royalty-bearing license (the “License”) with EnWave on November 10th, 2025, is launching a revolutionary, new healthy snack product called Loovies Styx®. Concurrent with the signing of the License, Loovies purchased a 10kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) machine from the Company to begin initial commercial production. Loovies is in the process of completing the build-out of their production facility, which should be completed in late 2026. This facility has the footprint to accommodate several additional 10kW units and a large-scale REV™ line in the future.





“For sixty years, the snack industry operated on three unavoidable inputs: refined flour, added oil, and heat. Loovies Styx is the first industrial snack produced without any of them — made possible by EnWave’s REV™ vacuum-microwave technology. Classified as NOVA 1 and recognized as one of the healthiest mass-produced snacks in the world by independent European scientific studies, Loovies Styx does not just improve the category. It opens a new one.”

— Héctor M. Sánchez, Founder and CEO, Loovies LLC

A singular serving of Loovies Styx® snack products contain the nutrition equivalent to 150 grams of fresh vegetables, only has 75kcal and contains zero additives and flours.

EnWave’s REV™ technology enables snack and ingredient manufacturers to produce nutrient-rich, healthy and delicious products in a quick, economical process. Controlled processing temperatures and fast dehydration, proven at scale by multiple licensed partners, creates value for users of REV™ machinery. EnWave currently has 52 licenses granted globally throughout 24 countries to produce snacks and ingredients comprised of meat, seafood, fruit, vegetable, dairy, confectionary, baked good and cannabis products.

About Loovies LLC

Loovies is an emerging food technology company focused on developing innovative, better-for-you snacks made from whole fruits and vegetables. The company’s flagship Loovies Styx product is a plant-based crunchy snack formulated without refined flour, added oils, preservatives or artificial colours and is free from gluten, soy, dairy, corn and wheat. Independent nutritional and regulatory analysis across more than 40 international markets found that Loovies Styx did not trigger warning-label thresholds under the systems evaluated and highlighted its high dietary fibre and very low saturated fat profile.

With a mission to combine nutrition, convenience and great-tasting snack experiences, Loovies is positioning its platform to address growing consumer demand for cleaner-label, minimally processed alternatives to conventional snacks. The Loovies brand encompasses dehydrated and freeze-dried fruits and vegetables, fruit-based snacks and vegetable-based snack foods, supporting the company’s broader ambition to establish a differentiated presence in the global healthy-snacking category.

For more information, please visit https://loovies.co/.

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Delta, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.

With more than fifty partners spanning twenty-four countries and five continents, EnWave’s licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company’s patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits of producing exciting new products, reaching optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.

Learn more at EnWave.net.

EnWave Corporation

Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA

President and CEO

For further information:

Brent Charleton, CFA, President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616

E-mail: bcharleton@enwave.net

Nav Dhami, CPA, CFO at +1 (604) 505-3830

E-mail: ndhami@enwave.net

Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, market position, expected expenditures, and the expected synergies following the closing are forward-looking statements. All third-party claims referred to in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate. All third-party references to market information in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate as the Company did not conduct the original primary research. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad969cc8-3358-4188-b95d-ab1b85f99f48