Avocado Green Mattress Partners with Mathis Home, Expanding Certified Organic Sleep to 25 Stores Across Four States

LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress , the leader in certified organic mattresses and sustainable sleep, has announced a new partnership with Mathis Home, the trusted home furnishings and mattress retailer serving communities across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and California.

Select Avocado organic mattresses and sleep products are now available across 27 Mathis Home, Mathis Sleep and Mathis Outlet locations throughout the four-state footprint, as well as online. The rollout brings a curated assortment of Avocado mattresses and bedding into the Mathis Home's mattress galleries, giving shoppers hands-on access to certified organic sleep products they've typically had to seek out online.

Mathis stores will carry Avocado's Green Mattress Collection , Luxury Organic Mattress , across all locations, with the brand’s ultra-premium Grand Luxe Collection available in select stores. To round out the assortment, each store will also carry Avocado's Kids Eco Organic Mattress and Crib Mattress , extending certified organic, non-toxic sleep solutions from the nursery through the primary bedroom.

"Mathis Home's dedication to the primary bedroom, their expertly curated collections, and their sleep specialists who truly listen to every guest — paired with Avocado's world-leading sustainability certifications — makes this a partnership we are incredibly proud of," said Brian Baxter, Chief Commercial Officer of Avocado.

The partnership pairs Mathis Home's reputation for personalized, expert-led mattress shopping with Avocado's certified organic materials and sustainability credentials, offering shoppers across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and California a broader range of luxury, non-toxic sleep options, all backed by in-store specialists who can guide guests to the right fit for every member of the household.

"Avocado's commitment to being the world's most sustainable brand fills a meaningful gap in our mattress gallery — giving our guests confidence in every claim, a luxury feel, and sleep solutions from the nursery to the master bedroom," said Kerry Tramel, President of FDI (Mathis Sleep Division).

The addition of the Mathis locations brings Avocado's total retail footprint to 845 doors nationwide, underscoring the growing demand for certified organic, non-toxic sleep products in showrooms across the country. To find a store near you, visit: www.avocadogreenmattress.com/pages/stores

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress is a Certified B Corporation holding six simultaneous finished-product certifications across its organic mattress lineup. Mattresses are handcrafted with certified organic materials — which may include latex, wool, and cotton, depending on the model — and contain no petroleum-based polyurethane foam. Certifications include GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Class I for finished-product harmful substance testing, EWG VERIFIED®, and MADE SAFE® for transparency and ingredient safety; GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions; and UL® Formaldehyde-Free. Avocado is a Climate Label Certified company, 1% for the Planet Pinnacle Award winner, and has been recognized by Fast Company as a "Brand That Matters."

Press Contact:

Mark Abrials

Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer

Avocado Green Mattress

press@avocadomattress.com