ConnectWise Appoints Cybersecurity and Enterprise Tech Leader Craig Rones as Chief Marketing Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the leading software and services company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, today announced the appointment of Craig Rones as Chief Marketing Officer. Rones will lead Global marketing strategy, brand, and demand generation, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Manny Rivelo.

Rones joins ConnectWise at a category-defining moment as Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT teams navigate AI adoption, escalating cyber risk, and growing customer expectations. Building on the recent launch of the ConnectWise platform and its native AI capabilities , he will focus on aligning ConnectWise’s platform positioning with real-world partner outcomes –helping partners grow revenue without growing labor, through an intelligent, automated System of Action and unique insights from 25+ years of MSP community expertise.

“Craig is the exact leader we need for this next chapter, and I am thrilled to welcome him to ConnectWise,” said Manny Rivelo, Chief Executive Officer, ConnectWise. “He is a builder who brings an incredible mix of strategic vision, operational depth, and deep empathy for the channel. Craig understands that a great platform is only as strong as the trust behind it. His track record of building high-performing go-to-market organizations at leading cybersecurity and technology companies will help us elevate our partnership with the MSP community. He is here to ensure that as we advance Predictive IT™, our partners have the resources, the clarity, and the support they need to thrive.”

“I chose ConnectWise because this company sits at the center of the global MSP and IT ecosystem, with a rapidly evolving AI-native platform, and the passion and depth of its partner community is unrivaled in the industry,” said Craig Rones. “My focus is on accelerating our platform’s value and delivering real, material outcomes for our partners. We are going to show exactly how native automation and applied AI help partners grow revenue without growing labor – driving operational leverage into stronger margins and enterprise value, securely.”



For ConnectWise, Rones’ appointment signals a continued commitment to a partner-first, transparent, and proof-based marketing strategy. His leadership will unify the company’s brand and positioning around a single mission: helping partners turn platform innovation into measurable business outcomes, grounded in compelling insights, real-world results, and the deep MSP community expertise that sets ConnectWise apart.

Rones brings more than 20 years of experience scaling global technology, security, and services organizations. Before joining ConnectWise, he served as CMO at LevelBlue (formerly AT&T Cybersecurity) and Trustwave, where he led high-stakes brand positioning and go-to-market strategies. He also held senior marketing leadership roles at NTT DATA and Dell. Rones began his career as a Certified Public Accountant in corporate finance and turnaround advisory. This unique background gives him a disciplined, data and metric-driven approach to marketing, allowing him to connect investments directly to business value and partner success.

About ConnectWise

Trusted by 100K+ IT providers worldwide, The ConnectWise Platform brings together PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection with predictive intelligence woven throughout to help partners operate more efficiently and respond to complexity at scale. By combining intelligent automation with an open ecosystem of integrations, ConnectWise enables providers to proactively manage, secure, and support their clients with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence. With a relentless focus on innovation and partner success for more than 40 years, ConnectWise has helped partners sustain and grow their businesses by simplifying operations, enhancing service delivery, and enabling scalable business models. Learn more at connectwise .com .

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