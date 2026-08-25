LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR BILLY NUNGESSER AND LOUISIANA OFFICE OF TOURISM UNVEIL NEW TOURISM CAMPAIGN DURING LOUISIANA TRAVEL SUMMIT

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism unveiled a new out-of-state tourism marketing campaign, Every Moment Feeds Your Soul, during the Louisiana Travel Summit in New Orleans today.

“We are building upon our successful Feed Your Soul brand and incorporating messaging with all the things that feed your senses here in Louisiana – our food, music, outdoors, history, culture, festivals, and so much more,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “When you come to Louisiana, it’s like nowhere else in the world. It’s a feeling, it’s the rhythmic sound of music, it’s the bayous, the Spanish moss, our rural areas, it’s the smell of gumbo and crawfish, it’s the joie de vivre. But most of all, it’s the people. We treat people like family with our warm, authentic, southern hospitality.”

The campaign, which will launch in November, features an original song called Louisiana by Lafayette native Sean Bruce. It will target regional drive-in and air travel markets.

“This campaign emphasizes that Louisiana offers immersive, authentic experiences which create memories that will stay with you long after your trip has ended. Every moment, every melody, every flavor, every view feeds your soul,” said Assistant Secretary Doug Bourgeois. “Our research shows this is the kind of travel experience visitors are looking for.”

In 2025, Louisiana welcomed 45 million visitors to the state and generated $19.5 billion in tourism spending. Those visitors also generated $2.3 billion in state and local tax revenue through travel and tourism activities, which is equivalent to $1,317 in tax savings per Louisiana household. Tourism supports 225,600 leisure and hospitality jobs statewide, remaining the 4th largest employer in the state.

For more information on how you can explore Louisiana and Feed Your Soul, please visit ExploreLouisiana.com.

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