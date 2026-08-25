Symbotic Joins Stanford Robotics Center Industrial Affiliates Program

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, today announced that it has joined the Stanford Robotics Center (SRC) Industrial Affiliates Program as a member-sponsor. Membership will provide Symbotic with access to Stanford’s world-renowned research community and the opportunity to collaborate on advancing innovation in robotics, autonomy, and artificial intelligence.

Through its affiliate membership, Symbotic will engage directly with SRC faculty, researchers, and students, with opportunities that include hosting visiting scholars at the SRC, participating on advisory boards that help shape flagship research initiatives, and sponsoring targeted research projects. The membership is designed to foster collaboration at the intersection of academic research and the practical deployment of advanced robotic systems.

“Symbotic was built on the belief that A.I. and robotics can fundamentally transform how goods move through the world,” said Rick Cohen, Chairman and CEO of Symbotic. “This affiliation creates a powerful opportunity to exchange ideas, explore emerging technologies, and help accelerate the translation of cutting-edge research into impactful, real-world applications.”

The Stanford Robotics Center is a multidisciplinary hub that brings together researchers across engineering, computer science, and related fields to address foundational and applied challenges in robotics. The SRC Industrial Affiliates Program connects companies with Stanford researchers to collaboratively explore new approaches, inform research directions, and prepare the next generation of robotics leaders.

“We are pleased to welcome Symbotic as a member of the Stanford Robotics Center Industrial Affiliates Program,” said Steve Cousins, Executive Director of the Stanford Robotics Center. “Symbotic’s participation will enrich our ecosystem by bringing valuable industry perspective and innovation-centered DNA to our research and educational mission.”

The affiliation also reflects Symbotic’s broader commitment to advancing the robotics field through collaboration, research, and talent development. By engaging with SRC’s academic community, Symbotic aims to help bridge fundamental research and commercial deployment – particularly in areas such as perception, autonomy, system intelligence, and human-robot interaction.

“As someone who has seen firsthand the power of Stanford’s academic environment, this connection is especially meaningful,” said Merline Saintil, Symbotic Board Member and Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive MBA alumna. “Symbotic’s work with the Stanford Robotics Center Industrial Affiliates Program has the potential to inspire breakthrough innovation while developing the leaders and technologies that will shape the future of robotics.”

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ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, food & beverage, and medical supply distribution companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

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