Muscular Dystrophy Association Launches #MDAstrong Campaign, Inviting the Neuromuscular Community to Share What "Strong" Means to Them

New York, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September is a month of awareness across the neuromuscular disease community. To mark the month, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) embraces the entire community through its annual 2026 MDA Strong Campaign, inviting people living with neuromuscular diseases, families, caregivers, volunteers, clinicians, researchers, advocates, donors, and corporate partners to share their own definition of strength on social media using #MDAstrong. Built around the message "Strong is personal," the campaign celebrates the many ways strength is expressed—not only through physical ability, but through perseverance, caregiving, scientific discovery, advocacy, community, humor, hope, and connection. During the September Strong Challenge, every donation will have twice the impact thanks to a generous $500,000 challenge gift from an anonymous donor's estate in support of MDA's mission. Donations may be made here.

A National Invitation to Share What Strong Means

At the center of the campaign is MDA.org/MDAstrong, where anyone can submit stories, photos, and videos answering prompts such as "Strong is ____" or "I feel strong when..." Community members are also encouraged to share their stories on social media using #MDAstrong, with selected posts featured on MDA's moderated social wall throughout the month. Watch the ‘MDA Strong’ video here.

Community Voices & Influencers Amplify the Campaign

Grace, an MDA Ambassador from South Carolina, was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease at age 16 after years of searching for answers. Now a high school senior and dual-enrolled college student, Grace is using her voice to raise awareness and empower other young people living with neuromuscular disease. "My CMT may slow me down, but it's the reason I keep moving forward," she says. "The Muscular Dystrophy Association reminds me—and other people living with CMT—that we belong. Our difference is our strength."

Additional MDA Ambassadors, community advocates, creators, volunteers, clinicians, researchers, and partners will help bring the campaign to life throughout September by sharing their own stories of strength. Social media influencers participating include actor Max Adler, former NFL player Nyheim Hines, community members including Sunny Brous, Cerys Davage, Cienna Ditri, Leah Messer, Steffni Randle, Gavin Sipple, and members of the MDA Ambassador community, and many others who will encourage the public to join the conversation using #MDAstrong.

Stories That Reflect Every Definition of Strong

Throughout the month, MDA will feature community members living with a wide range of neuromuscular diseases—including ALS, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, myotonic dystrophy, Friedreich ataxia, and others—sharing reflections on resilience, independence, caregiving, advocacy, and finding strength in unexpected places. MDA’s advocates will also meet with representatives on the Hill on September 30 to discuss legislative priorities including accessible air travel, NIH funding support, independent living, access to healthcare, caregiver support, and more.

"Every person defines strength differently because every journey is different," said Sharon Hesterlee, PhD, President and CEO of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. "For someone living with a neuromuscular disease, strength may be learning a new way to do something independently. For a caregiver, it may be showing up every day. For a researcher or a clinician, it may be pursuing the next scientific breakthrough to improve lives. For volunteers, it may be giving their time to support an event to strengthen community. MDA Strong celebrates every one of these experiences because strength isn't one-size-fits-all, it grows through community, compassion, and support to bring research to reality for the families we serve."

September: A Month of Awareness Across the Neuromuscular Disease Community

Throughout September, MDA will recognize awareness observances that reflect the diversity of the community it serves, including Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Month, Charcot-Marie-Tooth Awareness Month, Newborn Screening Awareness Month, World Duchenne Awareness Day (Sept. 7), Myotonic Dystrophy Awareness Day (Sept. 15), Telehealth Awareness Week (Sept. 20-26), Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Day (Sept. 23), International Ataxia Awareness Day (Sept. 25), and Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Day (Sept. 30).

Throughout the campaign, MDA will also spotlight stories from people living with ALS and many other neuromuscular diseases, reflecting the organization's commitment to serving the entire neuromuscular disease community. MDA's #MDAstrong campaign brings the community together under one shared message: every person has their own definition of strength, and every story deserves to be seen.

Newborn Screening Awareness Month, also recognized in September, provides an opportunity to educate families and healthcare professionals about the importance of early diagnosis for conditions such as spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), Pompe disease, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy, where newborn screening has the potential to help families access specialized care, support services, and emerging therapies as early as possible. Read more and view the U.S. map of states where newborn screening is being implemented here.

Ways to Participate in #MDAstrong

Share your story, photo, or video at MDA.org/MDAstrong.

Post your own definition of strength on social media using #MDAstrong.

Support MDA's mission with a donation and receive the exclusive 2026 MDA Strong shirt with donations of $50 or more, while supplies last.

September Events and Fundraising

Sept. 25-26 – MDA Engage Symposium in Chicago, IL

Sept. 30 – MDA Advocacy Captains Hill Day - Learn more about MDA Advocacy here.

Media Contact press@mdausa.org.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been at the center of progress for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions for over 75 years. We unite researchers, clinicians, advocates, and families to speed the pace of discovery, improve access to expert care, and ensure inclusion in every aspect of life. Our mission is simple: give the people we serve the tools and opportunities to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org. Follow MDA on social media on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Attachments