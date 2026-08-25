Johnny Rockets Accelerates Its Growth in Arizona with Chandler Opening

Beloved Diner Chain Debuts at Chandler Fashion Center, Celebrating Seventh Location in State

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Johnny Rockets and 12 other restaurant concepts, announces a new location in Chandler, AZ, at the popular Chandler Fashion Center. This marks the opening of the seventh Johnny Rockets location in the state of Arizona, further expanding the brand’s footprint and presence across the region.

"Arizona continues to be an important growth market for Johnny Rockets, and the opening of our seventh location is a reflection of the brand's momentum in the state," said Jake Berchtold, President of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division.

“We are thrilled to bring the Johnny Rockets experience to even more guests with our newest location at the Chandler Fashion Center,” said Richard Riva, longtime Johnny Rockets Franchisee. “This opening builds on our strong presence in Arizona, including the world’s longest-running Johnny Rockets location. We look forward to welcoming guests and becoming a go-to spot for shoppers and families alike at this iconic retail destination.”

Known for its upbeat atmosphere, gourmet, cooked-to-order burgers, and hand-spun shakes, the classic brand continues to resonate with fans. The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in more than 25 other countries around the globe.

For more information on Johnny Rockets, visit www.johnnyrockets.com.

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About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands is a leading global franchising company that strategically develops and grows fast casual, quick-service, and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently operates 13 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Great American Cookies, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 1,700 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is an iconic global restaurant chain, built around providing Burger, Shakes, Fries and Fun. The retro-inspired diner concept provides a vibrant environment to savor its classic all-American fare, including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries, and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. Operating in over 25 countries around the globe, the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun and upbeat music, make it a timeless dining destination. For more information, visit www.johnnyrockets.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509