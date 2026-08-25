Orion180 Secures Fourth Consecutive Inc. 5000 and IBA Top Employer Honors

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. (“Orion180”), a leading provider of flexible, customer-centric homeowners and flood insurance solutions, today announced two national honors that reflect a shared story: rapid business growth powered by continued investment in its people.

Orion180 earned a place on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies and was named a 2026 Top Insurance Employer by Insurance Business America (“IBA”).

Orion180’s three-year revenue growth ranked in the top 3 among property and casualty insurance companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 and improved its overall position on the list by nearly 17% from 2025. Published annually by Inc., the Inc. 5000 ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. based on three-year revenue growth.

“These awards measure different areas of the business, but together they show how Orion180 is growing,” said Ken Gregg, CEO of Orion180. “We’re building around the belief that insurance should be clear, transparent, and human-centric. At the same time, delivering on that takes talented people who challenge convention, move with purpose, and stay close to the needs of our agents and policyholders.”

Over the past year, Orion180 broadened the footprint of its FLEX Home Insurance and Residential Private Flood Insurance offerings and launched DP Landlord Insurance, extending its range of solutions for property owners.

The IBA recognition captures the other side of that growth story: the people building the company and creating the relationship with agents and insureds.

IBA’s Top Insurance Employers program recognizes supportive, engaging, and rewarding workplaces across the insurance industry. Orion180 earned strong reviews from employees based on award criteria that included an anonymous employee survey evaluating benefits, compensation, workplace culture, and employee development opportunities.

Orion180 supports employees through recognition initiatives, training, continuing education, flexible work options, wellness resources, and bonus programs designed to help employees sharpen their skills, take on new challenges, and advance within the company.

“Growth should create opportunity for the people driving it,” Gregg said. “At Orion180, that means giving employees opportunities to build skills, take on greater responsibility and be recognized for their contributions. Inc. 5000 recognizes the company’s growth. IBA recognizes the people contributing to it. We’re proud to earn both.”

About Orion180 Insurance

Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. (Orion180) is a founder-led technology-focused, high growth, high-margin specialty insurance group delivering innovative insurance solutions with a growing footprint across the United States. Since beginning operations in 2018, they have organically grown to become the second largest excess and surplus (“E&S”) lines homeowners insurance provider in the United States by direct written premiums with a presence in 14 states. Their diverse product offerings across E&S and admitted homeowners’ insurance, private flood insurance, and a range of ancillary products are distributed through a network of more than 14,000 active independent agents as of June 30, 2026.

Orion180’s business is built on four core principles: (i) a relentless focus on innovation, (ii) real-time, data-driven decision making through their proprietary, end-to-end MY180 platform, (iii) ease of doing business, and (iv) long-term partnerships with their distribution providers and reinsurance partners. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, Orion180 also has an office in Irving, Texas and a Service Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.