Aflex Hose achieves EcoVadis Platinum status and top 1% global recognition

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aflex Hose , part of Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS), has been awarded EcoVadis Platinum status, placing it in the top 1% of 150,000 companies evaluated by EcoVadis worldwide for sustainability and responsible business practices.

Aflex Hose manufactures polytetrafluorethylene (PTFE)-lined, flexible hoses for industrial, chemical processing, automotive, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical applications.

The EcoVadis Platinum medal is awarded to the top 1% of companies assessed worldwide during the previous 12 months. EcoVadis ratings measure the quality of a company’s sustainability management system through its policies, actions and results.

Aflex jumped from silver status in 2025 with an overall score of 75/100, to platinum with an improved score of 89/100 in 2026.

EcoVadis rating assesses companies across four key areas: environment; labor and human rights; ethics, and sustainable procurement.

The platinum rating recognizes Aflex’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts and reinforces that sustainability is embedded throughout its operations at its manufacturing site in Huddersfield, England.

Neil Hooper, Managing Director at Aflex Hose, said: “Achieving EcoVadis Platinum status is an important milestone for Aflex and reflects the commitment our teams have shown across every part of the business. This recognition is based not only on having robust policies in place, but on demonstrating measurable progress, clear objectives, continuous improvement, and tangible results. Thank you to everyone across Aflex whose effort and commitment contributed to this achievement. We look forward to building on this success and continuing to operate in a responsible and sustainable manner for the benefit of all those we work with.”

In 2025, Aflex achieved net zero production across Scopes 1 and 2 emissions, supported by a combination of on -site solar generation, a renewable energy (green) contract, and the transition away from gas through heat recovery and electrification. This was further enabled by initiatives including graywater recycling and the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure to support an electrified fleet.

Angela Lee, EHS and Sustainability Manager at Aflex Hose, said: “This recognition demonstrates the strength of our sustainability and our commitment to ethical, environmental, and responsible business practices. The achievement would not have been possible without the support and dedication of colleagues across the business. Together, we have secured a milestone that reinforces trust with our customers and stakeholders, and we remain committed to maintaining and strengthening our performance in the future.”

Spirax Group, WMFTS’s parent company, calls its roadmap for a more sustainable future ‘One Planet’ .

WMFTS has made big steps toward sustainability, including reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions through energy efficiency measures, transitioning to renewable energy sources across its manufacturing sites, and converting its fleet to EVs. WMFTS is aiming for net zero emissions across Scopes 1, 2, and 3 by 2050 as part of the company’s approved science-based targets.

Calum Love, Sustainability Technical Lead at WMFTS, said: “We are proud to be among the leading group of companies prioritizing sustainability, and this assessment result is a testament to the hard work, dedication and long-standing commitment that Aflex has demonstrated in embedding sustainability throughout its business. In particular, it reflects the progress made against our One Planet roadmap and our broader sustainability journey. Our next step is to continue improving and maintaining this high standard for sustainability, while making further progress towards our refreshed One Planet goals for 2030.”

About Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS) is a world leader in manufacturing peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies for process industries and the life sciences.

Peristaltic pumps, tubing and hoses from WMFTS are designed to excel in a wide range of challenging applications from versatile and accurate chemical dosing, to handling abrasive sludge and slurries.

Aflex Hose designs, develops and manufactures polytetrafluorethylene (PTFE)-lined hoses, from raw materials through to finished products at its facility in Huddersfield, England. Lined with polytetrafluorethylene (PTFE), Aflex hoses offer excellent chemical resistance and durability.

Watson-Marlow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Spirax Group, with operating units worldwide.

Further information can be found at www.wmfts.com .

Media Contact:

John Laudani

johnl@scratchmm.com

Scratch Marketing + Media for Watson-Marlow

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