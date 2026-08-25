New Engen Wins Inaugural Agency Growth & Transformation Award at 2026 US Agency Awards

SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen, a creative-led growth agency, has been named the inaugural winner of the Agency Growth & Transformation Award at the 2026 US Agency Awards, recognizing the agency’s sustained growth and deliberate evolution to meet the changing needs of modern marketers.

The award recognizes a transformation New Engen has completed over several years. As platforms have automated more targeting, bidding, and delivery and consumer attention has fragmented, distinctive creative has become one of the strongest competitive advantages brands can build. New Engen invested early in the capabilities needed to help brands capitalize on this, expanding across creator marketing, UGC and whitelisting, and affiliate.

Today, those capabilities come together through New Engen’s Creative-Led Growth System, a connected operating model that begins with audience insights, builds the right mix of studio and creator content, activates it across media and commerce, and uses ongoing experimentation and measurement to understand what is working and inform what gets built next.

“Winning the first Agency Growth & Transformation Award is meaningful because it recognizes how intentionally we’ve built New Engen,” said Justin Hayashi, founder and CEO of New Engen. “We built our business around what brands need to grow today, connecting creative, media, and measurement so clients can create stronger work, learn faster, and make better decisions. This award reflects the team that has made that transformation possible.”

New Engen accelerated this evolution through strategic acquisitions that expanded the agency’s content and commerce capabilities around its performance media core. The acquisitions of Acorn Influence, LT Partners, Donut Digital, and Grapevine added deep expertise across influencer marketing, affiliate, studio content, and UGC and whitelisting.

Together, those investments established a connected operating model spanning audience insight, creator-powered content, performance media, commerce, experimentation, and measurement. Teams work from shared audience strategies and performance signals, helping brands develop more relevant content, activate it effectively, and use what they learn to improve the next cycle.

The recognition adds to a period of sustained momentum for New Engen, including six consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, recognition as Digiday’s Most Innovative Agency, and 2025 US Agency Awards for Marketing Agency of the Year and Independent Agency of the Year.

About New Engen

New Engen is a creative-led growth agency that connects Influencer Marketing, UGC & Whitelisting, Affiliate, Studio Content, Media, and Measurement to help brands grow. Built on deep performance media expertise, its Creative-Led Growth System uses audience insight to guide what gets made, activates content across channels, and feeds performance and measurement signals into what happens next.