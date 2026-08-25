Corvus Robotics Names Co-Founder Mohammed Kabir Chief Executive Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Robotics , a leader in deploying physical AI robotic systems for logistics and warehousing operations, today announced that Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Mohammed Kabir has been named Chief Executive Officer. Kabir has led the company’s technology and product since its founding. He succeeds Co-Founder Jackie Wu, who is stepping back for health reasons and will remain on the company’s Board of Directors.

Corvus Robotics also announced $20 million in new funding led by Catalyst Investors, a growth equity firm based in New York. Existing investors S2G Investments, Spero Ventures and F7 Ventures all returned, joined by new investor Cibus Capital. Sidney Kullar of Catalyst Investors joins the company’s Board of Directors.

“Corvus Robotics was founded on the conviction that the physical world generates enormous amounts of data and almost none of it gets captured or acted on,” said Mohammed Kabir, Co-Founder and CEO of Corvus Robotics. “Our fleet currently analyzes over a million locations every month, giving our customers an unprecedented view into what actually happens inside their facilities. Stepping into this role is a privilege, and I am glad Jackie is staying on our board.”

“Corvus has been the work of my career, and I am stepping back from the CEO role for health reasons alone,” said Jackie Wu, Co-Founder of Corvus Robotics. “Kabir and I have been building this together since 2017, starting with the first Corvus prototype in his MIT dorm room. He has architected every part of the technology our customers run today, and has been deeply involved in the running of the business. There is no one better prepared to lead what comes next. I am grateful to our customers, our team, and our investors for the trust they have placed in us. I look forward to what this team builds from here.”

The problem Corvus Robotics set out to solve has not gone away. Warehouses and distribution centers still run on inventory records that are estimated, delayed, or reconciled by hand. The company replaces that guesswork with ground truth, captured continuously by autonomous systems that operate inside working facilities without localization infrastructure. Every mission feeds models that make the entire fleet more capable, turning physical operations into something that can be measured and improved continuously.

The transition follows the broadest product expansion in the company’s history. Corvus Robotics launched Corvus One for Cold Chain in February 2026, the only autonomous inventory robot engineered to operate continuously from ambient through deep freeze at -20°F without localization infrastructure. In April 2026 the company introduced Corvus Trident™ , an AI copilot that mounts to forklifts and reach trucks to capture pallet movement during normal operations. Together with Corvus One® , the products close the loop between inventory at rest and inventory in motion, with all three feeding AIMS, the company’s software platform.

Corvus Robotics now has more than 300 devices deployed across 26 US states, Canada and Mexico. Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits recently expanded to nine distribution centers with more than 40 drones, identifying over 35,000 verified inventory discrepancies. Dermalogica increased inventory imaging frequency by 600% at its global headquarters. GNC increased counting frequency roughly 4x to monthly and redirected 35% of its inventory control labor to higher-value work.

“Corvus Robotics is capturing a layer of data that has never existed, real-time ground-truth visibility into what is actually happening inside a warehouse,” said Sidney Kullar of Catalyst Investors. “Kabir and the team have built a platform that works in a punishing physical environment, and that data is becoming the foundation for a much bigger shift in how warehouses are run.”

With this funding, Corvus Robotics has raised $38 million to date.

About Corvus Robotics

Corvus Robotics builds physical AI systems for warehouses and manufacturing facilities. Its Corvus One® drones are the first and only fully autonomous inventory management system to fly inside active buildings with no human operators and no localization infrastructure, such as stickers, beacons, or markers, from ambient environments down to freezers at -20°F. Corvus Trident™ mounts to material handling equipment to capture real-time pallet movements. Together they track inventory at rest and inventory in motion, providing complete coverage of the facility. The company designs and manufactures the full stack in America, from the sensors and compute to the AI models running on each device. Customers include Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, GNC, Dermalogica, and MSI Surfaces.

About Catalyst Investors

Catalyst Investors is a growth equity firm based in New York. Catalyst invests in high-growth technology companies and has been ranked as a top-decile performer by partnering with entrepreneurs and helping companies scale. Recent investments and exits include Breezeway, Burro, CoachCare, FieldPulse, Pax8, Presence, Procurement Sciences, Sevaro, Tava Health and Weave Communications.

Media Contact

Andrew Burer, Head of Marketing

Corvus Robotics

andrew(at) corvus-robotics.com

833-558-0812

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d41d7f89-b814-4f35-bdcd-b8cd9c22d0ea