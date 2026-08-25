Vivakor Raises 2026 Supply & Trading Outlook to $3.5 Billion Amid Expanding Crude Oil Market Opportunities

Revised Outlook Follows Rapid Expansion of VST's Physical Crude Oil Marketing Platform

Dallas, TX, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivakor, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVK) ("Vivakor" or the "Company"), an integrated provider of energy transportation, storage, reuse and remediation services, today announced that it has raised its 2026 Supply & Trading outlook to $3.5 billion in annualized commercial activity, following the rapid expansion of its physical crude oil marketing platform and a growing pipeline of commercial opportunities.

The revised outlook represents the next phase of growth for VST, which has already reached approximately $2.35 billion in annualized commercial activity and 26.9 million barrels of annualized crude oil sales volume. Vivakor believes continued expansion of its commercial pipeline, together with evolving conditions across global crude oil markets, is creating additional opportunities to add recurring physical crude oil volumes and scale the platform.

The revised outlook also follows a period of heightened volatility across global crude oil markets amid geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East. Vivakor previously reported increased activity across VST as changing supply, demand and pricing dynamics created additional opportunities in key U.S. crude oil markets. The Company believes these evolving market conditions continue to support opportunities to expand recurring volumes and commercial relationships across the VST platform.

“Raising our outlook to $3.5 billion reflects the momentum we are seeing across VST and our confidence in the opportunities ahead,” said James Ballengee, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vivakor. “VST has already reached approximately $2.35 billion in annualized commercial activity, and we believe the combination of our expanding commercial pipeline, growing relationships and current market dynamics provides substantial opportunity to continue scaling the business.”

Ballengee continued, “Global crude oil markets remain dynamic, with geopolitical uncertainty and changing supply and demand patterns creating new challenges and opportunities across the physical crude oil market. Our objective is to respond to those opportunities by adding recurring volumes, expanding our commercial relationships and continuing to build VST into a larger commodities platform.”

The revised $3.5 billion outlook represents approximately $1.15 billion of additional annualized commercial activity above VST’s current $2.35 billion level. Vivakor intends to pursue this growth through additional recurring physical crude oil volumes and continued expansion of its commercial relationships.

Consistent with standard physical commodity marketing transactions, VST only recognizes a small percentage of the total contract value as gross profit, reflecting its role as an intermediary in the physical crude oil supply chain. Accordingly, the gross profit recognized by VST will represent only a portion of the estimated commercial activity described above and will vary based on market conditions, commodity pricing, transaction structure and delivered volumes.

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. is an integrated provider of sustainable energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services. Its corporate mission is to develop, acquire, accumulate, and operate assets, properties, and technologies in the energy sector. Vivakor’s integrated facilities assets provide crude oil, storage, transportation, reuse, and remediation services under long-term contracts. Once operational, Vivakor's interest in oilfield waste remediation facilities will facilitate the recovery, reuse, and disposal of petroleum byproducts and oilfield waste products.

For more information, please visit our website: http://vivakor.co

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the expected transaction and ownership structure, the valuation of the transaction, the likelihood and ability of the parties to successfully and timely consummate planned acquisitions, the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect Vivakor or the expected benefits of the such transaction, our ability to maintain the listing of our securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market, the parties failure to realize the anticipated benefits of pending transactions, disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets, changes in federal, local and foreign governmental regulation, changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and general economic conditions.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as projected financial information and other information are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about Vivakor or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than Vivakor, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication. Forecasts and estimates regarding the industries and markets are based on sources we believe to be reliable; however, there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

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