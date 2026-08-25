Collate Governs Enterprise AI Wherever It Runs

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collate Inc. , the AI for Data company, today announced AI Governance Studio, a new capability that gives organizations the power to discover, organize, and govern their AI assets from one convenient location.

Every platform, one inventory

In just a few years, AI has become a major concern for security and governance professionals. AI assets seem to spring up overnight—often without formal approval. Gartner estimates organizations deployed 16,000 MCP servers in 2025, and a third of employees have uploaded sensitive information to unsanctioned AI tools. It predicts that by 2027, 40% of AI data breaches will stem from cross-border GenAI misuse, and sovereign laws and regulations will require enterprises to have AI governance in place.

Nevertheless, most organizations can't tell auditors what AI systems they have running, who approved them, or whether they comply with regulations like the EU AI Act.

Collate AI Governance Studio gives them the answers they need. It’s the only solution that governs AI assets wherever they live—in AWS Bedrock, Databricks, Snowflake, or more than 130 other supported platforms.



With Collate, organizations govern AI assets on the same rich knowledge graph that governs their data. AI Governance Studio automatically finds and registers LLMs, agents, MCP servers, and AI applications across an organization’s data estate, and continuously checks them against relevant compliance frameworks. Agents and MCP servers associated with PII are automatically flagged. And if a data asset fails a compliance check, Collate updates the status of every downstream agent—instantly.

How Collate does it

Collate AI Governance Studio consists of six key components.

AI Asset Registry —A central, searchable inventory of all AI assets—LLMs, MCP servers, agents, and AI applications—registered and governed in the same platform that manages their underlying data.

—A central, searchable inventory of all AI assets—LLMs, MCP servers, agents, and AI applications—registered and governed in the same platform that manages their underlying data. Risk Council for Registration and Approval —New assets must pass a rigorous evaluation before entering production, including an assigned owner, risk classification, fairness evidence, DPIA references and transparency disclosures. All decision factors are recorded for future reference, along with the asset itself.

—New assets must pass a rigorous evaluation before entering production, including an assigned owner, risk classification, fairness evidence, DPIA references and transparency disclosures. All decision factors are recorded for future reference, along with the asset itself. Compliance Frameworks —Organizations can map their AI posture against a library of regulations and frameworks such as the EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, and ISO/IEC 42001, and regional frameworks including Canada’s AIDA and Singapore’s Model AI Governance Framework. They can also define their own. Collate checks registered AI assets against those rules to identify gaps before an audit.

—Organizations can map their AI posture against a library of regulations and frameworks such as the EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, and ISO/IEC 42001, and regional frameworks including Canada’s AIDA and Singapore’s Model AI Governance Framework. They can also define their own. Collate checks registered AI assets against those rules to identify gaps before an audit. Policies —Policies in AI Governance Studio run continuously, catching drift, missing DPIAs, and lapsed fairness assessments. High-level policies cascade downward, so human oversight can be enforced with a single policy change. Severity and enforcement can be configured separately for each policy, triggering anything from a simple warning to a full block.

—Policies in AI Governance Studio run continuously, catching drift, missing DPIAs, and lapsed fairness assessments. High-level policies cascade downward, so human oversight can be enforced with a single policy change. Severity and enforcement can be configured separately for each policy, triggering anything from a simple warning to a full block. Audit Reports —AI Governance Studio creates a machine- or human-readable compliance record for auditors and risk committees that can be scoped to a particular policy or the entire data estate.

—AI Governance Studio creates a machine- or human-readable compliance record for auditors and risk committees that can be scoped to a particular policy or the entire data estate. AI Lineage—End-to-end traceability from data asset through MCP tool to AI agent, connecting the AI governance layer to the data governance layer already in place.

Real-time visibility

Powered by the industry-standard OpenMetadata platform, Collate AI Governance Studio gives organizations a single, current view of their AI and data estate. Analysts and auditors can open any asset to see what data feeds into it. Because the evidence is produced from the inventory dynamically, it stays current instead of going stale the moment a model or agent changes.



"The audit evidence produced by Collate always reflects the actual relationships between your data and your AI assets, wherever your data happens to live,” said Collate CTO Sriharsha Chintalapani. “Most AI governance tools treat AI assets in isolation—a registry of models with no connection to the data feeding them. Because Collate already governs the underlying data estate, AI Governance Studio connects each AI asset to the data it depends on, with full lineage from data product to MCP server to agent, on the same knowledge graph. It’s an essential source of intelligence for CTOs, CISOs, compliance pros, auditors, and anyone else who needs to understand how AI is deployed across a data estate.”

Cross-Platform Capability

AI Governance Studio governs AI assets across multiple platforms—AWS Bedrock, Databricks Genie, Snowflake Cortex, and LLMs from vendors including OpenAI, Anthropic, and SpaceXAI—from one place. And because it’s built on OpenMetadata, there’s no risk of vendor lock-in.



Availability

Collate AI Governance Studio is available now as a release preview to design partners with Collate 2.0, with broader availability to follow. Organizations interested in joining the design partner program can sign up here .

About Collate Inc.

Collate is the AI for Data platform and the company behind OpenMetadata, the open context layer for AI. It gives data teams and AI agents the context, business meaning, and organizational memory needed to understand and use enterprise data consistently. Collate automates the recurring work required to keep data documented, tested, and governed, while grounding AI in the context needed to produce more accurate answers with fewer tokens. More than 4,000 organizations worldwide including OpenAI, Yelp, Experian, and Airbus run their production data and AI workloads on Collate and OpenMetadata. Learn more at getcollate.io .

Media Contact

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Firebrand Communications

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415-848-9175