Salary.com Completes Workday Design Approved Integration, Giving Workday Customers Access to Global Compensation Management Software & Data

Workday Human Capital Management now connects directly to Salary.com CompAnalyst®, giving HR teams automated access to everything you need to price roles and manage pay in one connected platform.

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salary.com, a Workday Partner, today announced it has achieved Design Approved integration Badge with Workday. Available in the Workday Marketplace, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) now connects directly to CompAnalyst®, giving joint customers access to Salary.com’s compensation management platform with global HR-reported data.

The integration creates a secure, automated connection between Workday HCM and Salary.com's compensation platform, eliminating manual uploads and disconnected spreadsheets. With job, employee, and pay data synchronized across both systems, compensation teams can market price roles, build salary structures, and make pay decisions using the most current employee data already managed in Workday, alongside the third-party survey sources they already rely on. Salary.com's taxonomy of 1.4 million leveled jobs across 29 countries gives teams a ready-made framework for mapping roles to market benchmarks, without starting from scratch.

“Organizations want compensation to operate as an extension of their HR ecosystem, not as a separate process,” said Christopher Knize , Senior Vice President of Products at Salary.com. “Our latest native integration connects directly to Workday HCM so that pay decisions draw on the same up-to-date employee data that powers the rest of HR. The result is less time managing data and more time making the decisions that matter most.”

Early adopters in the financial services industry are using the integration to reduce manual data management, improve data alignment across systems, and give compensation teams more timely insights for decision-making.

More information about the certified integration is available now in the Workday Marketplace , which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners.

About Salary.com

Founded in 1999, Salary.com helps organizations get pay right with a complete approach to compensation management. Built on a proprietary job ontology, Salary.com delivers AI software, data, and services that enable companies to define roles, benchmark jobs, manage pay structures, and make pay decisions built to last. More than 10,000 customers worldwide trust Salary.com, with insights powered by more than 30,000 organizations across 140+ countries and spanning more than 1.4 million leveled job titles.

Combining pragmatic innovation in artificial intelligence with deep human expertise, Salary.com helps organizations make precise pay decisions, build trust with employees, and compete in a changing world. For more information, visit www.salary.com .

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