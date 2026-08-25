MyFitnessPal Announces Its 2026 Summer Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyFitnessPal , the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app, today announced its 2026 Summer Release. Many health goals start with food. This release gives members personalized guidance on what to eat next, tailored to their individual health journey, from AI-powered coaching to support built around specific health needs.

Guidance That Tells You What To Do Next

AI Coach gives Premium and Premium+ iOS members personalized nutrition guidance grounded in their own logging history and built on MyFitnessPal’s own twenty years of nutrition and food data. Ask what to eat and get a specific answer, down to the food and portion, right when members need it. Wondering what to order at dinner, how to hit their protein target, or what to grab before a workout, AI Coach suggests exactly what to eat and how much. Members can also plan ahead, from mapping out meals for the week to navigating travel or social events, and get clear next steps grounded in evidence-based nutrition science, turning every log into something they can act on.

The Plan Tab answers the question members ask every day: What should I eat next? All members can browse recipes filtered by their goal, revisit saved meals without searching, and log a recipe straight from the tab with one tap.

A Health Journey That Adapts To You

GLP-1 Support gives members in the US and Canada a single place to track medication, meals, and side effects together, with customizable reminders that keep dosing on schedule. iOS members can see data visualizations that surface patterns across their logs, providing them with a clearer picture of what is working for them. No two GLP-1 journeys look the same, and GLP-1 Support is built to support habits that last well beyond the first few weeks.

The Progress Tab gives all members a look at what a week of logging adds up to, seeing how their calories track against their goal, how their weight moves over time, and how their protein, carbs, and fat line up with their targets. Premium and Premium+ members also get tips and suggestions based on their own logging, like how to close a gap on protein or get closer to their carb target. This supports members in spotting where they're doing well without digging through individual diary entries, and staying motivated as their progress builds week after week.

“For years the industry treated nutrition guidance as one size fits all, but health tech is shifting from general advice to personalized guidance. Making that shift real takes more than good intentions, it takes data at a scale most companies simply do not have. MyFitnessPal has twenty years of nutrition expertise, and that’s what makes real personalization possible,” says Tim Holley, MyFitnessPal Chief Product Officer. “Our role is to give people clarity and confidence in their own decisions, grounded in their actual history. That is what personalized nutrition guidance means, and it’s what MyFitnessPal is built to deliver.”

MyFitnessPal offers Free, Premium ($79.99/year) and Premium+ ($99.99/year) tiers. For more information on MyFitnessPal, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or download the app via the App Store or Google Play.

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress. Supporting nearly 1 million people in reaching their nutrition and fitness goals every year and with a community of over 280 million members in over 120 countries, MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world’s most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, create personalized and goal-driven meal plans, record exercise activity, and log their weight. MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change, from GLP-1 nutrition support to one of the world's largest food databases with over 20 million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, and over 40 connected fitness partners.

Media contact: mediarelations@myfitnesspal.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a876b87f-fd48-4059-838d-dc0639f1b987