Axonius Introduces Information Assurance Vulnerability Management for Axonius Asset Cloud to Close Asset Intelligence Gap for U.S. Defense Agencies

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius , the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management, today announced a new information assurance vulnerability management (IAVM) capability for Axonius Exposures as part of the Axonius Asset Cloud . This provides U.S. defense agencies an automated way to map IAVM directives to every affected asset across their environment. U.S. defense agencies can close the gap between receiving an IAVM directive and knowing what to fix before the compliance clock runs out.

IAVM directives, which are administered through the Department of Defense (DoD) IAVM program and directed by USCYBERCOM through the Department of Defense Cyber Defense Command (DCDC), have categorical compliance timelines (e.g., CAT I, CAT II, and CAT III) with mandatory patching deadlines and direct chain-of-command accountability. For U.S. defense agencies, missing a deadline is a regulatory failure with formal reporting consequences.

Today, most U.S. defense agencies absorb that risk manually. When an IAVM directive lands, chief information security officers (CISOs), information assurance officers (IAOs), and vulnerability management (VM) leads start a correlation exercise by hand. They cross-reference the directive against VM scan data, configuration management database (CMDB) records, and asset inventories that were never built to integrate with each other. The time lost in that exercise counts towards the window that is given to U.S. defense agencies to fix the problem.

With IAVM in Axonius Exposures, U.S. defense agencies can:

Map an IAVM directive to a full list of affected assets: This is pulled from more than 1,400 bi-directional integrations that Axonius connects to, not just what a traditional VM tool has scanned.

This is pulled from more than 1,400 bi-directional integrations that Axonius connects to, not just what a traditional VM tool has scanned. Cover what VM scanners miss: Traditional VM tools can only report on what they scan. This means that shadow assets, newly provisioned systems, and other data sitting outside a scan cycle don’t show up in the picture of what’s affected.

Traditional VM tools can only report on what they scan. This means that shadow assets, newly provisioned systems, and other data sitting outside a scan cycle don’t show up in the picture of what’s affected. Aggregate data from every source in the stack, including VM scanners: This ensures that the affected asset list for an IAVM directive reflects the full environment.





“When a CAT I directive lands, the clock doesn’t pause for someone to finish reconciling five different asset lists. That correlation work is exactly what U.S. defense agencies shouldn’t have to do by hand anymore,” said Brian “Stretch” Meyer, field chief technology officer at Axonius Federal Systems. “Our new IAVM capability in Axonius Exposures answers the one question that matters in that window: which of my assets are affected? Most importantly, it pulls from everywhere in an environment, not just what a traditional VM tool scanned. That’s the gap we’re closing for U.S. defense agencies.”

In May 2026, Axonius Federal Systems announced the initiation of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Class D (High) Certification process for the Axonius Asset Cloud. This effort builds directly on the existing FedRAMP Class C (Moderate) Certification, achieved by AFS in April 2025.

Availability

IAVM in Axonius Exposures is available to U.S. defense agencies in early access.

Additional Resources

Read the blog to learn more about IAVM in Axonius Exposures .

About Axonius

Axonius is the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management. The Axonius Asset Cloud is the one source of truth for assets and exposures across an organization’s entire environment, providing all the right context to prioritize risks and coordinate fixes. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius supports millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

The power to transform asset intelligence into intelligent action. Learn more at www.axonius.com .

About Axonius Federal Systems (AFS)

Axonius Federal Systems (AFS) provides a unified asset inventory and continuous insight into exposures, all while aligning with key mandates like Zero Trust, CDM, FISMA, EO 14028, and BOD 23-01. As the U.S. federal subsidiary of Axonius, AFS supports mission-critical cybersecurity efforts across the U.S. federal government. Learn more at www.axonius.com/federal-systems .