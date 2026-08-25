Olympia Pharmaceuticals Introduces Polidocanol 2% Injection for Targeted Cosmetic Vein Treatment

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympia Pharmaceuticals , a premier FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy, today announced the launch of its new Polidocanol 2% (20 mg/mL) injection . Expanding Olympia’s suite of specialized vein care offerings, this injection provides qualified healthcare professionals with a formulation that gently damages the vein lining, causing the vessel to collapse and gradually be reabsorbed by the body.

Supplied in a 30 mL volume for intravenous (IV) administration, Polidocanol has local anesthetic properties that help ensure a comfortable treatment experience for patients. Known for its excellent tolerability, the formulation presents clinicians with a viable option for cosmetic vein treatment.

“As we continue to expand our portfolio, we’re focused on anticipating what providers need to deliver efficient, high-quality care,” said Joshua Fritzler, President of Olympia Pharmaceuticals. “Adding Polidocanol gives practices another specialized option from a pharmacy partner they can rely on as they grow their aesthetic and vein care offerings.”

Intended strictly for administration by qualified healthcare professionals, Polidocanol offers a ready-to-use formulation that streamlines procedure prep time. The 2% concentration (20 mg/mL) allows clinicians to maintain standardized protocols during routine aesthetic appointments.

"Targeted vein care requires precision, and having a consistent formulation is critical for clinical protocols," said Dr. Christopher Lorich, PharmD, Pharmacist at Olympia Pharmaceuticals. "Polidocanol's dual action as a non-ionic detergent sclerosant and local numbing agent gives providers a dependable option that fits seamlessly into existing dermatology and cosmetic vein care."

The new Polidocanol 2% injection is now available to order across 49 states for clinical office use.

"As demand for minimally invasive cosmetic treatments continues to rise, practices are searching for dependable pharmacy partners who can supply trusted compounded formulations," said Hayden Goldman, Director of Commercial Sales at Olympia Pharmaceuticals. "Adding Polidocanol to our nationwide catalog reinforces our commitment to supporting medical aesthetics and dermatology providers with the therapies they need most."

The addition of Polidocanol reflects Olympia’s broader strategy to expand its specialized clinical protocols, giving providers access to a diverse range of high-quality compounded therapies under one roof. With streamlined ordering processes and strict adherence to FDA quality standards, the company continues to bolster healthcare practices with dependable, ready-to-use aesthetic and vascular care solutions nationwide.

For more information about Olympia Pharmaceuticals, visit olympiapharmacy.com or call 407-673-2222.

About Olympia Pharmaceuticals

Olympia Pharmaceuticals is a state-of-the-art, FDA-registered 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy supporting both patient-specific and office-use needs across the U.S. Co-founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis, the team is made up of pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, quality personnel, and engineers, creating an educated and experienced staff knowledgeable in all facets of pharmacy production. As an FDA-registered outsourcing facility, Olympia offers compounded medications to 49 states for both office use and patient prescriptions. Olympia specializes in weight loss, dermatology, IV nutritional therapy, erectile dysfunction, and more.