Coralogix Adds Macquarie Capital Venture Capital as Investor to Accelerate Expansion Across Australia and New Zealand

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coralogix, the data and AI platform for observability, today announced the addition of Macquarie Capital Venture Capital to its investor group as an extension of its Series F financing, strengthening the company's expansion across Australia and New Zealand and reinforcing its long-term commitment to enterprise customers in the region.

"The way enterprises build and operate software is changing rapidly as AI becomes part of every production environment,” said Gary Munitz, Global Co-Head of Macquarie Capital Venture Capital. “Coralogix has built a differentiated platform with the architecture and vision to meet that shift, while demonstrating strong execution as it scales globally. We're pleased to participate in this extension of the Series F financing and look forward to supporting the team in the years ahead.”

Why Now

Australia and New Zealand represent an important next phase of Coralogix's global expansion, particularly across enterprise sectors where observability has become mission critical, including financial services, banking, energy and infrastructure. Macquarie Capital Venture Capital's deep presence across the region brings strategic relationships that will help accelerate Coralogix's growth and engagement with customers as organizations modernize their technology stacks for the AI era.

This investment reflects a shared conviction in the opportunity ahead. As Coralogix expands its presence across ANZ, the company plans to deepen regional partnerships and invest in supporting enterprises adopting AI-native observability.

The Coralogix Solution

Coralogix was built with an architecture designed for full-fidelity data ingestion, real-time streaming analytics, open formats and customer-owned storage. Today, the platform enables organizations to retain, analyze and operationalize production data at scale while providing the data foundation for AI-driven investigation and automation.

"This is about much more than extending a financing round," said Ariel Assaraf, CEO and co-founder of Coralogix. "Macquarie Capital Venture Capital brings deep relationships across Australia and New Zealand, especially in industries where observability has become mission critical. As more enterprises build AI into production, we're investing where our customers are growing. This is another step in expanding our presence in the region and supporting organizations building the next generation of software."

The latest Series F extension follows Coralogix's June Series F financing, co-led by Advent, CPPIB and Greenfield, with participation from Brighton Park Capital.

To learn more about Coralogix, visit https://coralogix.com.

About Coralogix

Coralogix is a leading provider of observability solutions that help engineering teams monitor, understand, and act on their system data in real time. Through Olly, its built-in AI investigator, along with MCP and CLI interfaces for agent-based workflows, Coralogix supports three modes of operation on a single data foundation: human-led investigation, conversational AI collaboration, and fully automated agent workflows. Built on a streaming engine and a schema-free data lake with customer-owned storage in open formats, Coralogix captures all production data, not a sampled subset, and makes it available to human engineers and AI agents alike. The company is trusted by thousands of teams worldwide across financial services, media and entertainment, retail, and cloud-native enterprises.

About Macquarie Capital Venture Capital

Macquarie Capital is the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group. It encompasses corporate advisory, a full spectrum of capital solutions, including capital raising services from equity, debt and private capital markets, and principal investments from Macquarie’s balance sheet.

Macquarie Capital Venture Capital (MCVC) is the venture unit within Macquarie Capital. MCVC has over 30 years’ experience providing expertise and capital to early-stage software companies, leveraging the strength of Macquarie’s balance sheet to lead funding rounds across a company’s full lifecycle. The team focuses on companies headquartered in Australia, Israel, the United Kingdom and continental Europe that are driving innovation in cybersecurity, compliance, regulatory technology, and artificial intelligence. Visit Macquarie Capital Venture Capital’s website to learn more.

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