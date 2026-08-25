Xometry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global, AI-native marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing, announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor events:
- Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2026: Tuesday, September 8, in San Francisco – including a fireside chat at 3:45 p.m. PT
- Citi’s 2026 Global TMT Conference: Thursday, September 10, in New York City
The webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be accessible within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website following the session.
About Xometry
Xometry’s (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-native marketplace, popular Thomas industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their businesses and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry.com or follow Xometry on LinkedIn.
Investor Contact
Shawn Milne
VP, Investor Relations
240-335-8132
shawn.milne@xometry.com
Media Contact
Lauran Cacciatori
VP, Communications
773-610-0806
lauran.cacciatori@xometry.com