Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Primary Insider Transactions

Sjur Malm, CFO of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, on 25 August 2026 purchased 14,500 shares in Lerøy Seafood Group ASA. Following the transaction, Sjur Malm owns 57,000 shares in Lerøy Seafood Group ASA.

Ivar Wulff, COO Market Operations of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, on 25 August 2026 purchased 11,500 shares in Lerøy Seafood Group ASA. Following the transaction, Ivar Wulff owns 23,500 shares in Lerøy Seafood Group ASA.

The transactions concern shares in Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (ISIN NO0003096208) traded on Euronext Oslo Børs. The transactions were executed in NOK and are not related to the exercise of a share option programme.

Please find attached notifications of the transactions in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

The transactions are subject to the notification requirements pursuant to Article 19 of MAR and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments