Stanley Martin Homes Advances Norfolk Redevelopment Initiative Following Rezoning Approval

RESTON, Virginia, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley Martin Homes, LLC ("Stanley Martin Homes") has announced that the Norfolk City Council has approved the rezoning of approximately 5.8 acres along the Granby Street corridor, advancing plans for a new residential community, Lafayette Row, on a portion of the former DePaul Hospital site. The development will create a thoughtfully planned neighborhood alongside the future St. Vincent de Paul House campus, home to Next Step to Success, a local nonprofit serving children and families.

"Receiving rezoning approval is an important step toward bringing new housing opportunities to this prominent community in Norfolk," said Hunter Taylor, Division President of Stanley Martin Homes. "We appreciate the collaboration of city leaders, community stakeholders, and our partners throughout this process and look forward to creating a community that contributes to the area's continued growth and revitalization."

Community Overview

Subject to final site plan approvals, Stanley Martin Homes plans to develop Lafayette Row, a townhome community featuring homes ranging from approximately 1,943 to 2,150 square feet. The homes are expected to offer three to four bedrooms, two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half bathrooms, open-concept living spaces, and two-car alley-loaded garages.

Designed with architectural character and low-maintenance living in mind, the homes will feature exterior elevations incorporating brick and cement-board siding and will be offered within a condominium ownership structure.

Neighborhood Enhancements

The proposed community has been designed to foster connectivity and outdoor enjoyment through integrated green spaces and gathering areas. Planned amenities include open space areas, community gardens, playgrounds, landscaped streetscapes, and guest parking throughout the neighborhood.

Located along Granby Street, the site provides convenient access to retail, employment centers, schools, places of worship, and established Norfolk neighborhoods. The development represents Stanley Martin Homes' first community within the City of Norfolk and further expands the company's presence throughout the Hampton Roads region.

Neighboring Community Investment

Adjacent to the planned residential development, the future St. Vincent DePaul House campus will provide educational, recreational, and wellness-focused programming through Next Step to Success. Plans for the campus include administrative and meeting facilities, classrooms and creative learning spaces, athletic and outdoor recreation areas, gathering spaces, and supporting infrastructure.

Advisors and Legal Representation

Clay Brown, Nathan Shor, and Larry Agnew of S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. assisted in facilitating the residential transaction.

About Stanley Martin Homes

Stanley Martin Homes has been building new homes since 1966. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Stanley Martin Homes is one of the nation’s fastest-growing homebuilders, having built more than 40,000 homes and operating in 19 metropolitan areas and seven states: Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Named National Builder of the Year in 2021 by Builder Magazine, Stanley Martin Homes is driven to deliver on its mission to “design and build homes people love at a price they can afford.” Equal Housing Opportunity.

Stanley Martin Homes is a subsidiary of the Daiwa House Group. The Daiwa House Group is headquartered in Osaka and Tokyo, Japan and is one of the largest housing, construction, and development companies in the world. For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and its neighborhoods, visit https://www.stanleymartin.com.

About Next Steps to Success

Next Step to Success is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of Norfolk youth through experiential learning programs, “success coaching”, academic support, arts and athletics, career exploration, STEM and environmental learning projects, and comprehensive character development. Meals, transportation and programming are provided free of charge to disadvantaged Norfolk youth. For more information, visit: www.nextsteptosuccess.org

About S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co.

Headquartered in Norfolk with an office in Richmond, VA, S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co continues its 120-year history of leading the market in the commercial and multifamily real estate industry, providing management, development, and brokerage services across all product lines, including shopping centers, apartment communities, office, industrial, land and investment properties throughout the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. For more information, visit: www.slnusbaum.com.

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