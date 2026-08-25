The Race for Fusion Is About Redefining What Powers the Grid

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary - The companies that reshaped the modern economy rarely won by building a better version of what already existed. They changed the category itself. A chipmaker turned graphics hardware into the foundation of artificial intelligence. A retailer turned its own systems into the cloud. The pattern repeats: the biggest value is created not by competing inside a category, but by redrawing its boundaries. Now that same ambition is being aimed at the most fundamental category of all, the source of baseload electricity itself. For a century, reliable around-the-clock power has meant burning something or splitting atoms. A small group of companies is trying to add a third option that would redraw the entire map of energy: fusion, the process that powers the sun. And one of them has just become the first of its kind to test that ambition in the public markets. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: General Fusion Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: GFUZ), Palantir Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: PLTR), CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER), and Shopify Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOP).

Key Takeaways

Fusion aims to redefine baseload power. Fusion seeks to create an entirely new category of clean, abundant baseload energy. It is inherently safer than fission with no high-level or long-lived radioactive waste. Global regulators are currently developing frameworks that acknowledge that distinction. It is also zero-carbon, with readily available fuel which allows for greater energy sovereignty and security when compared with fossil fuels. The result? The potential for the kind of category redefinition that has historically driven outsized value.

Fusion seeks to create an entirely new category of clean, abundant baseload energy. It is inherently safer than fission with no high-level or long-lived radioactive waste. Global regulators are currently developing frameworks that acknowledge that distinction. It is also zero-carbon, with readily available fuel which allows for greater energy sovereignty and security when compared with fossil fuels. The result? The potential for the kind of category redefinition that has historically driven outsized value. A first-of-its-kind public listing. General Fusion became the first publicly listed fusion company through its July 2026 Nasdaq listing, bringing to the public markets more than two decades of technology development, an effort recently recognized by TIME Magazine, and Lawson Machine 26, which the Company describes as the first Magnetized Target Fusion demonstration machine built at a commercially relevant scale. It entered those markets with approximately US$150 million in cash, inclusive of net transaction proceeds from the private placement and trust capital, to fund its program through several planned milestones by the end of 2028.

General Fusion became the first publicly listed fusion company through its July 2026 Nasdaq listing, bringing to the public markets more than two decades of technology development, an effort recently recognized by TIME Magazine, and Lawson Machine 26, which the Company describes as the first Magnetized Target Fusion demonstration machine built at a commercially relevant scale. It entered those markets with approximately US$150 million in cash, inclusive of net transaction proceeds from the private placement and trust capital, to fund its program through several planned milestones by the end of 2028. A deliberately different machine. The Company's Magnetized Target Fusion approach is designed to deliver a simple machine architecture that leverages existing industrial materials and supply chains, aiming to sidestep the cost and complexity of other fusion paths.

The Company's Magnetized Target Fusion approach is designed to deliver a simple machine architecture that leverages existing industrial materials and supply chains, aiming to sidestep the cost and complexity of other fusion paths. Measurable technical progress. General Fusion recently reported plasma heating to approximately 0.72 keV (8.4 million degrees Celsius) using lithium-liner compression, a step toward its near-term 1 keV objective within its Lawson Machine 26 program.

General Fusion recently reported plasma heating to approximately 0.72 keV (8.4 million degrees Celsius) using lithium-liner compression, a step toward its near-term 1 keV objective within its Lawson Machine 26 program. Commercial ecosystem forming. General Fusion engages utilities, industrial companies, and energy developers through its Market Development Advisory Committee, a group of organizations that have signed agreements with the company to support its technology development and commercialization efforts. The company has also recently announced a milestone-based framework agreement with Italy's Renexia (a Toto Group company) and a technology collaboration with General Atomics. It’s targeting a first-of-a-kind plant by roughly 2035.



Redefine the Category

Begin with the pattern, because it explains why fusion attracts the attention it does. The companies that generated the most value over the last two decades did not out-compete their rivals so much as redraw the category around them. Graphics chips were a gaming niche until they became the engine of the AI era. Enterprise software was a crowded field until one company redefined it around data integration and, more recently, AI sovereignty. In each case the ground shifted around the competition rather than within it, and the early movers in the redefinition captured the value.

Energy is among the most foundational categories in the global economy, and it has been remarkably stable in its fundamentals. Baseload power, the steady electricity that runs regardless of weather or time of day, has for a century come from burning fossil fuels or splitting atoms in fission reactors. Renewables have added enormous intermittent capacity, but the around-the-clock backbone still rests on those older methods. Fusion proposes something categorically different: replicating the reaction that powers the sun to produce clean, abundant baseload power without the carbon of fossil fuels or the long-lived waste and proliferation concerns of fission. That is not a better product within the existing category; if it works, it is a new category. And that is the lens through which General Fusion is best understood, not as the next technology giant, but as an attempt to apply the redefine-the-category pattern to energy itself.

Why Fusion, and Why Now

Fusion's appeal is easy to state and famously hard to achieve. It offers the prospect of clean, essentially limitless energy from abundant fuel, with no carbon emissions and none of fission's long-lived radioactive waste. The catch is that forcing atomic nuclei to fuse requires temperatures and conditions of staggering intensity, sustained and controlled, which is why fusion has been described as perpetually decades away for as long as most people can remember. What has changed is that decades of advances in plasma physics, high-performance computing, advanced manufacturing, and digital controls have converged, just as demand for clean, reliable baseload power has begun to climb sharply.

That surge in demand is not abstract. The electrification of transportation and industry, and above all the explosive growth of AI data centers, is straining grids and driving a search for power sources that are both clean and constant, exactly the profile fusion promises. The result is an inflection point in which the technology is maturing at the same moment the market need is intensifying. General Fusion's chief executive has framed the industry as approaching precisely such a turning point, where fusion begins to transition from scientific promise toward commercial reality. When that transition arrives remains uncertain, but the convergence is why fusion is drawing serious capital and attention now rather than in some indefinite future.

A Different Path to the Same Star

Where General Fusion diverges from much of the field is in how it approaches the machine. Most fusion efforts pursue one of two demanding paths: enormous superconducting-magnet tokamaks, or arrays of high-powered lasers. General Fusion instead pursues Magnetized Target Fusion (MTF), an approach it describes as enabling a simpler machine architecture that leverages existing industrial materials and supply chains, aiming to avoid much of the cost and complexity that other fusion technologies rely on. It is, in effect, an attempt to redefine not just the category of energy, but the category of fusion machine. Further detail is available through the Company's materials.

The Company has been advancing that approach through its Lawson Machine 26 (LM26) program, and it recently reported a measurable step: demonstrating plasma heating to approximately 0.72 keV, equivalent to about 8.4 million degrees Celsius, using compression of a plasma with a lithium liner. The Company describes this as progress toward its near-term objective of 1 keV, on the way to 10 keV and ultimately the Lawson criterion.1 These are incremental scientific milestones, but they represent the kind of disciplined, engineering-driven progress that its more than two decades of development have been built around.

A First-of-Its-Kind Public Company

What makes this moment notable for investors is that General Fusion has become the first publicly listed fusion company. Following its business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III, it began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker GFUZ in July 2026, entering the public markets with approximately US$150 million in cash, inclusive of private-placement and trust capital. The Company expects that capital to fund its LM26 program across several planned technical milestones.

The public listing is itself a form of category creation: it gives public market investors their first direct, listed way to participate in fusion, a field that until now was the exclusive province of private venture capital, governments, and strategic investors. That distinction cuts both ways. It brings visibility, access to capital, and a public currency for partnerships, but it also subjects a deeply long-dated, pre-revenue scientific endeavor to the quarterly scrutiny and volatility of public markets. General Fusion is a recently listed public company with a first-of-a-kind plant targeted around 2035, which makes it a fundamentally different proposition from other publicly-traded companies and one whose risks are correspondingly high.

Building the Commercial Scaffolding

A new energy category needs more than a working machine; it needs an ecosystem of partners, suppliers, and customers, and General Fusion has been assembling early pieces of that scaffolding. On the commercial side, it announced a milestone-based framework agreement with Renexia S.p.A., a Toto Group company, to collaborate on the potential deployment of its fusion technology in Italy, an early step toward future commercialization rather than a binding commitment. On the technology side, it expanded a collaboration with General Atomics to advance the plasma diagnostics needed to measure temperatures exceeding 10 keV during the next phase of the LM26 program.

These moves are modest in isolation, and the Company is careful to frame them as steps in a longer process rather than finished achievements; the Renexia arrangement, for instance, still depends on the parties reaching definitive terms. But they matter to the category thesis because building a new energy category is as much about assembling commercial and supply-chain relationships as about the physics. The stated priorities, continuing to hit technical milestones, expanding commercial partnerships, strengthening supply-chain capabilities, and laying the groundwork for a first-of-a-kind plant by roughly 2035, describe a company working to build the necessary structure for a new category, not merely a single device.

The Category Changers

To understand the pattern General Fusion is invoking, it helps to look at companies that have clearly redrawn their own categories. The four below are referenced solely as illustrative market and sector context, examples of category redefinition across very different industries. They operate in entirely different sectors from General Fusion, are vastly larger and more established, and are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of General Fusion Group Ltd.; their results are not indicative of General Fusion's prospects. General Fusion is a pre-revenue, development-stage company; the companies below are large, established enterprises. All figures are approximate and subject to change.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: PLTR)

Palantir redefined enterprise and government software. Rather than competing as another analytics vendor, it built a category around integrating an organization's data and, more recently, around what it calls AI sovereignty, helping institutions deploy AI on their own terms. It is an example of a company that changed the definition of its market rather than competing within an existing one, which is the dynamic fusion is attempting in energy.



Palantir has been one of the standout performers in software, reporting quarterly revenue growth of roughly 93% year over year in a recent quarter, with its shares surging on the results as demand for its platforms accelerated. It is referenced purely to illustrate the category-redefinition pattern, an enormous, established, and profitable software company whose scale and stage bear no resemblance to a pre-revenue fusion developer like General Fusion, but whose trajectory embodies the pattern General Fusion is pointing to.

CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV)

CoreWeave effectively created a new category of specialized AI cloud infrastructure, the so-called neocloud, purpose-built to run the intense computing workloads of artificial intelligence rather than general-purpose computing. Instead of competing head-on with established cloud giants on their terms, it redefined what a cloud provider optimized for AI could be, a clear instance of category creation rather than category competition.



CoreWeave has grown explosively, reporting revenue up more than 110% year over year in a recent quarter, raising its full-year outlook, and disclosing a revenue backlog on the order of $104 billion. It is included solely to illustrate how creating a new category can drive rapid growth, a large, well-capitalized, and fast-scaling company whose sector and stage are entirely different from General Fusion's, but whose emergence reflects the same redefine-the-category logic.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER)

Uber redefined personal mobility. It did not compete with taxi companies so much as reframe the entire idea of on-demand transportation, then extended the same platform logic into food delivery and logistics. It is a textbook example of building a category, ride-hailing and app-based logistics, that did not previously exist in its modern form, and then scaling it globally.



Uber has grown into one of the largest platform companies in the world and has moved into sustained profitability, continuing to expand through both organic growth and acquisitions across mobility and delivery. It is referenced to illustrate the scale that category creation can ultimately reach, an enormous, established platform whose industry and stage are wholly unlike General Fusion's, but whose history exemplifies the dynamic of redefining a category rather than competing inside an old one.

Shopify Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOP)

Shopify redefined commerce by giving any individual or business the tools to become an online retailer, reframing e-commerce from something dominated by a few large marketplaces into infrastructure that anyone could use to build their own store. Rather than competing as a single storefront, it created the category of commerce enablement, powering a vast ecosystem of independent merchants.



Shopify has become one of the largest commerce-technology companies in the world, continuing to post robust revenue growth as it expands its merchant services, though it faces competitive pressure and margin considerations as it invests. It is included to round out the picture of category redefinition across software, cloud, mobility, and commerce, a large, established company whose scale and stage are entirely different from General Fusion's, but whose model reflects the same pattern of redrawing a category rather than competing within it. As an interesting side note, Shopify’s founder Tobias Lütke invested in General Fusion through his Thistledown Capital fund in 2021.

Why This Matters Now

The analogy has clear limits, and they deserve to be stated directly. General Fusion is a pre-revenue, development-stage company attempting one of the hardest scientific and engineering challenges ever pursued, with a first plant targeted around 2035 and a long list of technical, financial, and regulatory risks between here and there. It is not Palantir, CoreWeave, Uber, or Shopify, all of which are established, revenue-generating companies in proven markets, and nothing about the category-redefinition pattern guarantees that any single company, in any sector, will repeat it. Fusion, in particular, may take far longer than hoped. The comparison is about a dynamic, redefining a category rather than competing within it, not about scale, stage, or any expectation of similar results.

What makes the framing worth considering is that the conditions for a genuine category shift in energy do appear to be assembling: a maturing set of enabling technologies, a sharp and growing need for clean baseload power driven by electrification and AI, and, for the first time, a publicly listed company giving investors direct exposure to the attempt. General Fusion's approach, designed to be a deliberately simpler machine, measurable technical milestones, and an emerging commercial ecosystem, is its bid to be early to that redefinition. Whether it succeeds is deeply uncertain and unproven, and this is a description of a company and an emerging field, not a prediction about its stock or any kind of recommendation. But the companies that try to redraw a category, rather than compete inside it, are the ones worth understanding early, and in energy, that is what General Fusion is attempting to do.

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USA News Group | editor@usanewsgroup.com

Article Sources:

[1] General Fusion Group Ltd., “General Fusion Provides First Quarterly Public Company Business Update,” August 18, 2026 (financial position, LM26 program, 0.72 keV plasma-heating result, Renexia framework agreement, General Atomics collaboration, and CEO Greg Twinney commentary).

[2] General Fusion Group Ltd. corporate materials and the Company's July 2026 Nasdaq listing via business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III (www.generalfusion.com).

[3] Public disclosures and market data of the referenced companies (Palantir Technologies, CoreWeave, Uber Technologies, and Shopify) as cited in the body of this article.

[4] Industry sources on fusion energy, Magnetized Target Fusion, and baseload-power demand growth.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this document are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this advertisement are forward-looking statements. Any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are also forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “target,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “preliminary,” or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the outlook for General Fusion’s business, including its ability to commercialize Magnetized Target Fusion (“MTF”) or any other fusion technology on its expected timeline or at all; statements regarding the current and expected results of the Lawson Machine 26 (“LM26”) program; as well as any information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations or financial position of General Fusion.

These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions, many of which are beyond the control of General Fusion. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that General Fusion is unable to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; the risk that the price of General Fusion’s securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors outside of its control, the risk that General Fusion never generates revenue; the risk that General Fusion fails to commercialize MTF on a cost-effective basis, on the expected timeline or at all; the risk that General Fusion fails to achieve the objectives of the LM26 program; the risk that additional capital needed by General Fusion may not be raised on favorable terms, or at all, including as a result of the restrictions agreed to in connection with the private placement General Fusion closed on July 10, 2026; the risk that fusion energy does not gain public acceptance; the risk that the scientific and technical assumptions upon which MTF technology is based do not prove to be correct; the risk that General Fusion’s competitors develop viable fusion technology sooner than it does; the risk of supply chain disruptions; the risk that key technical material and service inputs may not be available when required on reasonable terms or at all; the risk that General Fusion is unable to attract and retain qualified personnel with highly technical expertise; the risk that General Fusion is subject to negative publicity; the risk that General Fusion’s assessment of the total addressable market for fusion energy is incorrect; the risk of changes in the laws and regulations governing General Fusion’s research and development activities and in the regulation of fusion energy; the risk of fluctuations in currency markets; the risk that General Fusion is unable to complete and successfully integrate any future acquisitions; the risk of increased competition in the fusion industry; the risk of accidents, earthquakes, fires, floods and other natural disasters; the risk that General Fusion’s information technology fails; the risk that General Fusion’s operating expenses are materially higher than forecast; the risk that General Fusion is unable to remediate material weaknesses in its internal controls or identify additional material weaknesses in the future; the risk that General Fusion is unable to adequately protect or enforce its intellectual property rights; the risk of third-party claims that General Fusion is infringing or violating another person’s intellectual property rights; the risk that General Fusion’s intellectual property applications are not granted; the risk of a cyber event or privacy breach resulting in an interruption in operations or financial loss; the risk that the Canadian government reduces or delays funding of government programs in which General Fusion participates; the risk that future sales by existing shareholders could cause General Fusion’s stock price to decline; and the risk that General Fusion is unable to establish and maintain effective internal controls to produce accurate and timely public disclosure.

These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that none of the risks identified above materialize; that there are no unforeseen changes to economic and market conditions, and that no significant events occur outside the ordinary course of business.

The foregoing list is not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that are not known or are currently believed to be immaterial. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors, any other factors discussed herein and in the other filings by General Fusion with the SEC, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors.” Neither General Fusion nor any other party undertakes to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Cautionary Note Regarding Technical Results and Forward-Looking Statements: References to plasma heating results, electron temperatures, and technical milestones are based on General Fusion's own disclosures, including results the company has stated are submitted for peer review. Such results are preliminary in nature and do not guarantee the achievement of subsequent milestones, including the 1 keV or 10 keV heating targets or the Lawson criterion. Commercialization of fusion energy remains subject to substantial scientific, engineering, regulatory, and financial risk.

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1 For General Fusion’s approach, that means simultaneously demonstrating, using hydrogen fuel, the temperature, density, and energy confinement time, that, together, correspond to the operating conditions required for a deuterium-tritium plasma to achieve fusion power in excess of the rate of heat loss.