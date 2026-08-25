Flu Vaccines Now Available at All Stop & Shop Pharmacies Ahead of Respiratory Virus Season

QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced that flu vaccinations for the 2026-2027 season are now available at all of its more than 200 pharmacy locations across the Northeast. As respiratory virus season approaches, Stop & Shop Pharmacy is helping customers protect themselves and their families with convenient access to flu vaccines and a range of other recommended immunizations administered by licensed, trained pharmacists.

Vaccines are available at no cost with most insurance plans and are administered by Stop & Shop's licensed, trained, and trusted pharmacists. In addition to annual flu vaccinations, Stop & Shop Pharmacy offers a variety of immunizations that can help protect against respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, RSV, and pneumococcal disease, making it easy for customers to access preventive healthcare during their regular shopping trips.

"Our pharmacies play an important role in helping customers stay healthy throughout the year," said Katie Thornell, Director of Pharmacy at Stop & Shop. "Whether it's getting a flu shot, staying up to date on recommended vaccinations, filling a prescription, or speaking with one of our trusted pharmacists, we're committed to providing convenient access to the care and resources our customers need to support their health and well-being."

Customers can stop by their local Stop & Shop Pharmacy during their weekly shopping trip or plan ahead by scheduling an appointment online at www.stopandshop.com/pharmacy. All Stop & Shop pharmacies offer extended weekend hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday) and certain pediatric immunization services to help keep the whole family healthy.

Continuing its commitment to its communities, Stop & Shop is once again offering free flu vaccine clinics to a number of schools across the Northeast that are part of Stop & Shop's School Food Pantry Program this year. The free clinics will be offered in some of the most high-need areas across the brand’s footprint, including Roxbury Community College in Roxbury, Massachusetts, PS14Q The Fairview School in Corona, New York, and the Alverta B. Gray Schultz Middle School in Hempstead, New York. The brand’s signature giving program is designed to help students facing food insecurity by providing consistent access to healthy food.

In addition to vaccinations as an important part of protecting against seasonal illnesses, Stop & Shop is also helping customers support their overall wellness through healthy food choices. This season, customers can access educational resources from the retailer's registered dietitian team, the Stop & Shop Nutrition Partners, including guidance on eating for immune support. An online resource from the team offers practical tips on nutrient-rich foods, hydration, gut health, and meal ideas featuring key nutrients such as vitamins A, C, D, E and zinc that support overall health and wellness. Customers can access the expert information on eating for immune health here.

Whether customers are getting vaccinated, filling a prescription, seeking health guidance, or shopping for nutritious ingredients, Stop & Shop is committed to making health and wellness more accessible and convenient. By bringing pharmacy care and healthy living resources together under one roof, the retailer helps customers care for themselves and their families every day.

To find a Stop & Shop Pharmacy near you, learn more about available immunizations, or schedule a vaccination appointment, visit www.stopandshop.com/pharmacy.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no student has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit: stopandshop.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bdc1ac9-c99d-4e30-b69a-173f7a276938