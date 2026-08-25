Sinclair, Inc. To Appear at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BALTIMORE, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executives from Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) will be participating in four investor conferences in September 2026 with webcasts of the company’s fireside chats at the Citi Global TMT and BAML Media, Communications and Entertainment conferences.

Citi Global TMT Conference - New York, NY

Date: Wednesday, September 9

Fireside chat: 2:35 pm ET

Company executives: Chris Ripley, Chief Executive Officer; Narinder Sahai, Chief Financial Officer

BAML Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference - New York, NY

Date: Thursday, September 10

Fireside chat: 10:30 am ET

Company executives: Chris Ripley, Chief Executive Officer; Narinder Sahai, Chief Financial Officer

StoneX TMT Conference - New York, NY

Date: Thursday, September 17

Company executive: Narinder Sahai

DB LevFin Conference - Scottsdale, AZ

Date: Tuesday, September 29

Company executive: Narinder Sahai

Live webcasts and replays of the fireside chats at the Citi Global TMT Conference and BAML Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section of the Investor Relations website at www.sbgi.net.

Sinclair executives will also be participating in investor meetings at the conferences, and institutional investors may contact their host sales representative to register for the conferences and to meet with Sinclair management.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 178 television stations in 79 markets affiliated with all major broadcast networks; and owns Tennis Channel, the premium destination for tennis enthusiasts, and multicast networks CHARGE, Comet, ROAR and The Nest. Sinclair’s AMP Media produces a growing portfolio of digital content and original podcasts. Additional information about Sinclair can be found at www.sbgi.net.

Investor Contact:

Christopher C. King, IRC

VP, Investor Relations

410-568-1500

chrisking@sbgtv.com

Category: Financial