Sinclair, Inc. To Appear at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BALTIMORE, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executives from Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) will be participating in four investor conferences in September 2026 with webcasts of the company’s fireside chats at the Citi Global TMT and BAML Media, Communications and Entertainment conferences.
Citi Global TMT Conference - New York, NY
Date: Wednesday, September 9
Fireside chat: 2:35 pm ET
Company executives: Chris Ripley, Chief Executive Officer; Narinder Sahai, Chief Financial Officer
BAML Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference - New York, NY
Date: Thursday, September 10
Fireside chat: 10:30 am ET
Company executives: Chris Ripley, Chief Executive Officer; Narinder Sahai, Chief Financial Officer
StoneX TMT Conference - New York, NY
Date: Thursday, September 17
Company executive: Narinder Sahai
DB LevFin Conference - Scottsdale, AZ
Date: Tuesday, September 29
Company executive: Narinder Sahai
Live webcasts and replays of the fireside chats at the Citi Global TMT Conference and BAML Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section of the Investor Relations website at www.sbgi.net.
Sinclair executives will also be participating in investor meetings at the conferences, and institutional investors may contact their host sales representative to register for the conferences and to meet with Sinclair management.
About Sinclair:
Sinclair, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 178 television stations in 79 markets affiliated with all major broadcast networks; and owns Tennis Channel, the premium destination for tennis enthusiasts, and multicast networks CHARGE, Comet, ROAR and The Nest. Sinclair’s AMP Media produces a growing portfolio of digital content and original podcasts. Additional information about Sinclair can be found at www.sbgi.net.
Investor Contact:
Christopher C. King, IRC
VP, Investor Relations
410-568-1500
chrisking@sbgtv.com
Category: Financial