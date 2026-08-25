From Margaritas to Medicine: Construction Advances at Ally Medical ER Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Hill families will soon find emergency care in a familiar place. Ally Medical Emergency Room is transforming the longtime home of Margarita's at 10280 W. State Hwy. 29 into a freestanding ER serving the same community the restaurant welcomed for years.

Once open, the ER will provide 24/7 emergency care to Liberty Hill and surrounding Hill Country communities as part of Ally Medical ER's growing network of 12 Texas locations.

"Watching the construction in progress and imagining the patients who will walk through our doors keeps our whole team motivated. When minutes matter, patients shouldn't have to travel far for emergency care. As we grow our presence in the Hill Country, we're proud to bring that peace of mind to Liberty Hill," Vice President of Operations Izaan Roos said.

The Ally Medical ER team also recognizes the important role Margarita’s played in Liberty Hill and hopes to build an equally meaningful connection with the community through exemplary emergency care and community involvement.

Exemplary Emergency Care for Liberty Hill

In Hill Country communities, the distance to a large hospital can delay access to emergency care. Ally Medical ER Liberty Hill will help close that gap, with more than 98% of Ally Medical ER patients completing their care on-site without needing to be transferred. With eight private exam rooms and little to no wait, the facility will deliver on Ally Medical ER’s commitment to “More caring. Less waiting.”



Every Ally Medical ER location includes:

Board-certified emergency physicians and experienced emergency care staff on-site 24/7

Advanced on-site imaging: CT, X-ray, and ultrasound

An in-house laboratory for fast, accurate diagnostic results



Ready for Hill Country Emergencies

Ally Medical ER can treat many conditions, including but not limited to:

Chest pain and cardiac concerns

Severe allergic reactions and anaphylaxis

Respiratory distress and breathing difficulties

Abdominal pain and high fevers

Broken bones, sprains, and soft tissue injuries

Lacerations and wound care

Billing and Financial Assistance

Accessible and affordable emergency care is a priority at Ally Medical. Under Texas law, private insurers must cover emergency visits at in-network rates, and transparent billing practices ensure patients get the care they need without unnecessary stress, whether using insurance or paying out of pocket. Those needing additional support can access financial assistance programs and flexible payment options, and Patient Billing Advocates are available to answer any questions.

About Ally Medical Emergency Room

Ally Medical Emergency Room operates freestanding emergency facilities across Texas that are owned and led by local, board-certified physicians. Open 24/7, 365 days a year with little to no wait times, every location is equipped with a full radiology suite, on-site pharmacy, and in-house laboratory for rapid diagnostic results. Committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care with less waiting and more personal attention, Ally Medical ER’s patient-first model empowers medical teams to act quickly, treat effectively, and create a welcoming environment for patients and families — all in pursuit of their mission to deliver exemplary experiences to patients, team members, and the communities they serve.



media@allymedical.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a218e688-c3ed-4023-b79f-9cb7a0ca65b7