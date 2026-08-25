TransCore Selected to Modernize Roadside Toll Collection System for Tampa-Hillsborough Expressway Authority

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore has been selected by the Tampa-Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) to modernize the roadside toll collection system along the Selmon Expressway, extending a partnership that spans nearly two decades. Through a lifecycle replacement of THEA's existing roadside toll collection system, the project will upgrade aging roadside infrastructure across its 18-mile expressway and 17 toll zones with TransCore’s next-generation tolling technology, enhancing automation, system visibility and the long-term performance of its toll collection operations.

The project will provide THEA with an integrated roadside platform designed to support consistent toll collection across the corridor while giving the Authority greater insight into system activity and performance. The modernized platform is designed to support current operational needs while providing flexibility as the Authority’s transportation system evolves.

TransCore's VCATS™ (Vehicle Classification and Tracking System) will be deployed as part of the modernized roadside toll collection system. Built on advanced machine vision and artificial intelligence, VCATS is designed to detect and continuously track vehicles throughout the tolling zone, supporting accurate vehicle identification and toll transaction creation through integrated classification and license plate recognition technologies.

The deployment will also include TransCore’s SmartPass® capability, positioning THEA to support credential-based tolling and expanded account management options as customer needs evolve. SmartPass provides additional flexibility as the Authority evaluates future mobility and customer service initiatives.

"THEA has been a valued customer for nearly two decades, and we are honored by the opportunity to continue supporting its mission," said Whitt Hall, President and CEO of TransCore. "This modernization combines proven technology, an experienced team and a deep understanding of THEA’s operations. We look forward to building on that foundation and continuing our partnership with THEA for years to come."

As part of the project, TransCore will install new roadside tolling equipment on lanes being added through THEA's ongoing roadway capacity improvement projects. Coordinating the tolling deployment with these new lanes will help THEA maintain consistent collection operations as additional roadway capacity comes online.





About TransCore

A global leader in the transportation industry, TransCore provides innovative technical solutions and services for all-electronic tolling, congestion pricing, tolling back office, access control, and intelligent transportation systems. TransCore has distributed millions of RFID tags and deployed thousands of electronic toll collection and managed lanes. Its systems capture billions of toll transactions per year and support the United States’ most accurate and advanced toll collection operations.

TransCore is a subsidiary of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense, and public security segments. It is part of the Group’s Urban Solutions business, a leading provider of smart city solutions with a global track record of over 800 projects in more than 150 cities.

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