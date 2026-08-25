WhipNash Turns Up the Excitement as Hummer EV Giveaway Enters Its Final Days

Nashville, TN, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhipNash is calling attention to limited bonus-entry periods as the company's Made in America Giveaway #1 approaches its August 31 deadline.

Standard qualifying purchases through win.whipnash.com receive 1,000 entries for each whole dollar of the eligible pre-tax purchase amount, excluding shipping and handling and after discounts. During an announced bonus period, that value may increase to between 2,000 and 4,000 entries per whole dollar, depending on the multiplier WhipNash activates.

Because bonus periods are time-limited, entrants should check the live giveaway page and WhipNash social channels before completing a qualifying action. A multiplier that appeared earlier in the promotion may no longer be active, and the entry value shown at the time of participation is the figure that matters.

A simple final-weeks approach

· Check the current multiplier before entering.

· Compare the displayed entry value across qualifying merchandise, Mystery Boxes, Quick Entry offers or other available products.

· Complete the action while the announced bonus window is still active.

· Retain the order confirmation and confirm that the entrant's email address and contact details are accurate.

The free mail-in method also accounts for bonus periods. A standard valid mail-in submission receives 10,000 entries, while a correctly marked entry postmarked during an active multiplier window may receive the corresponding bonus value described in the official rules.

WhipNash emphasizes that no purchase is necessary to enter or win, and a purchase or payment will not improve the chance of winning. The giveaway closes at 11:59:59 p.m. CDT on August 31. Odds depend on the total number of eligible entries received.

SWEEPSTAKES DISCLOSURE

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT IMPROVE THE CHANCE OF WINNING. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. The sweepstakes ends at 11:59:59 p.m. CDT on August 31, 2026. Odds depend on the total number of eligible entries received. Subject to the complete Official Rules at whipnash.com/giveaway-rules/.

About WhipNash

WhipNash is an exotic and luxury car rental company based in Nashville, Tennessee. The company offers a curated fleet of high-end vehicles with white-glove, valet-style delivery to Nashville International Airport, hotels, homes, events, and approved locations throughout the Nashville area. WhipNash serves visitors, residents, business travelers, event planners, production teams, and anyone looking to make their Nashville experience unforgettable.

Press Inquiries

Email: support [at] whipnash.com

Phone: +1 615-913-5645

Address: 222 2nd Ave S, STE 1700, Nashville, TN 37201

Web: https://whipnash.com

Press Kit: Available at https://whipnash.com/press