Decent Holding Provides Operational Update: Community Healthcare Network Expands to 623 Centers and Over 210,000 Paid Members

YANTAI, China, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: DXST) (“Decent” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of wastewater treatment and community-based senior health and elderly care services in China, today provided an operational update on the continued expansion of its community-based senior healthcare and elderly care platform (the “platform”).

Following the Company’s previous market update, Decent’s community healthcare network has continued to scale across China. As of August 14, 2026, the platform had grown to 623 community operation centers, compared with approximately 480 community service locations as of June 30, 2026. The Company’s paid membership base also increased to more than 210,000 members, compared with nearly 150,000 paid members as of June 30, 2026.

This expansion represents an increase of 143 centers and more than 60,000 paid members since June 30, 2026, equivalent to a growth of approximately 30% in the number of centers and 40% in paid membership. The Company believes this growth reflects continued demand for accessible, community-based healthcare, wellness support and elderly care services.

Decent’s expanding network provides a scalable offline service infrastructure and a growing member base for the Company’s planned AI-enabled healthcare and elderly care ecosystem. Through its community operation centers, the Company aims to deepen recurring member engagement while progressively integrating digital health management, smart wearable devices, home-based healthcare solutions, intelligent monitoring and AI-supported preventive healthcare services. The platform is not intended to provide medical diagnosis or treatment, which remains the responsibility of licensed healthcare professionals.

“Our continued expansion demonstrates the strength of Decent’s community-based service model and the increasing demand for accessible healthcare and elderly care solutions in China,” said Haicheng Xu, Chief Executive Officer of Decent Holding Inc. “The growth from approximately 480 locations and nearly 150,000 paid members as of June 30, 2026 provides a stronger foundation for our efforts to build a scalable, technology-enabled platform serving China’s growing demand for community-based healthcare and elderly care solutions.”

Management believes that the combination of a broad community presence, a recurring paid membership base and future AI-enabled health data capabilities may position it to pursue opportunities in China’s elderly care and preventive healthcare markets. Looking ahead, Decent intends to focus on enhancing service quality, strengthening member engagement, standardizing operations across its growing network and developing the digital infrastructure needed to support its long-term strategy.

About Decent Holding Inc.

Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: DXST) specializes in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration and river ecosystem management by enhancing water quality, as well as microbial products primarily used for pollutant removal and water quality enhancement, through the Company's operating subsidiary, Shandong Dingxin Ecology Environmental Co., Ltd. In addition, through its operating subsidiary Suncare (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd., the Company operates an AI-powered, community-based senior health and elderly care platform serving China's aging population. For more information, please visit: https://ir.dxshengtai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “views,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; our ability to open and operate new community service centers on our anticipated timeline; our ability to attract and retain paid members; the development and deployment of AI-enabled technologies and related services; the regulatory environment applicable to healthcare and elderly care services in China; and the evolving PRC legal and regulatory framework governing data privacy, data security, and cross-border data transfers. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risks, you should review the risk factors and other disclosures contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 20-F. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Connie Kang, Partner

Email: ckang@wealthfsllc.com

Tel: +86 1381 185 7742 (CN)