Cristo Rey Network Celebrates 30 Years of Pioneering Its Classroom-to-Career High School Model

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cristo Rey Network , the nation’s largest network of Catholic high schools enrolling exclusively students from the lowest income quartile, is marking 30 years since Cristo Rey Jesuit High School opened in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood and introduced a distinctive approach to college preparatory education. By integrating rigorous academics with four years of meaningful professional work experience, the model has grown to 41 schools serving more than 13,000 students annually and partnering with more than 3,500 employers nationwide.

The Cristo Rey model was born out of a deep listening process focused on what local families needed from a high school. In 1996, members of the Jesuit community went door to door speaking with families in Pilsen. Parents expressed a desire for a rigorous college preparatory education that would create greater opportunity for their children while remaining financially within reach. In response, under the leadership of Rev. John P. Foley, S.J., the founders envisioned a different approach: What if students could help earn the cost of their education through meaningful professional work? That idea became the foundation of Cristo Rey’s Corporate Work Study Program.

The success of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School helped inspire the formation of the Cristo Rey Network in 2003 and the expansion of the model to communities across the country. Today, the Network educates more than 13,000 students annually and partners with more than 3,500 employers nationwide. Each Cristo Rey school is locally owned and operated while sharing a common mission, educational model and national standards.

“Cristo Rey is rooted in the belief that young people can thrive when they have the knowledge, experience, confidence and relationships to shape their futures,” said Rev. James G. Gartland, S.J., Chief Mission Officer and Interim President of the Cristo Rey Network and a founder of the Cristo Rey movement. “For 30 years, schools, employers and communities have worked together to put that belief into action and prepare students for college, careers and lives of purpose.”

That belief comes to life through the Corporate Work Study Program, where meaningful professional experience is integrated into students’ education. Students work in teams of four, with each team filling one full-time position as students rotate throughout the workweek, spending one day in the role and four days in the classroom. Through partnerships with businesses, nonprofit organizations and government agencies, students contribute approximately 3.5 million hours of professional work each year across industries including health care, finance, engineering, technology and professional services.

Students work alongside experienced professionals, explore career pathways and develop confidence, communication, collaboration, critical thinking and workplace skills. During the 2024-2025 school year, students’ placements generated nearly $80 million toward the cost of their own Cristo Rey education. Employers also report strong results, with 96% of supervisors saying students meet or exceed expectations in the workplace.

The program can continue to shape students’ decisions after graduation. Since 2011, one in three Cristo Rey alumni has pursued or earned a college major related to their Corporate Work Study experience. The Network also supports graduates through college counseling, alumni advising, scholarships and a network of nearly 80 university partners. Across the Network, 91% of graduates enroll in college.

As Cristo Rey marks 30 years since its model was first pioneered in Chicago, the Network is developing more intentional career pathways, strengthening employer partnerships and expanding students’ exposure to emerging technologies and workplace experiences that prepare them for the future of work. Cristo Rey is also investing in longitudinal research to better understand graduates’ educational attainment, career progression and economic mobility over time.

For more information about Cristo Rey Network, its schools and the Corporate Work Study program, visit cristoreynetwork.org .

About Cristo Rey Network

Cristo Rey Network is the nation's largest network of Catholic high schools enrolling exclusively students from the lowest income quartile, comprising 41 schools across the United States that educate more than 13,000 students annually. Its distinctive model combines rigorous college preparatory academics, four years of professional experience through the Corporate Work Study Program and comprehensive support through college. Each school is locally owned and operated while sharing a common mission and national standards. Cristo Rey partners with more than 3,500 employers nationwide to prepare students for success in college, careers and life. For more information, visit cristoreynetwork.org.

Rachel Chick

847-331-5861

cristoreynetworkpr@mekkymedia.com

www.cristoreynetwork.org