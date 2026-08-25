PRM to Celebrate San Antonio Center of Excellence with Community Grand Opening September 17

San Antonio, TX, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRM (Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine), a national leader in the treatment of chronic pelvic pain and endometriosis, will celebrate the grand opening of its new San Antonio Center of Excellence on Thursday, September 17, from 1:00–4:00 p.m. at 7950 Floyd Curl Drive, Suite 109, San Antonio, TX.

Healthcare providers, community partners, and members of the San Antonio community are invited to tour the new clinic, meet PRM physicians and team members, participate in interactive pelvic health experiences, and join a women’s health panel focused on advancing awareness and care for pelvic pain and endometriosis.

Following the open house, the celebration will continue with a hosted happy hour from 5:00–7:00 p.m. at 1Watson Rooftop in downtown San Antonio. The evening will also feature a women’s health panel bringing together experts and advocates for a conversation about pelvic pain, endometriosis, barriers to diagnosis, and the importance of expanding access to specialized care.

Registration is complimentary and available through Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prm-san-antonio-grand-opening-event-tickets-1996184313016

Bringing Specialized Pelvic Pain Care to San Antonio

The opening of PRM’s San Antonio Center of Excellence represents an expansion of specialized resources for people throughout the region living with chronic pelvic pain, endometriosis, and related conditions.

Led locally by Sonia Koshy, DO and Tiffany Gomez, MSN, APN, FNP-C, the San Antonio team will work alongside gynecologists, surgeons, physical therapists, and other healthcare professionals to help patients navigate complex pelvic pain conditions and access appropriate care.

“We’re incredibly proud to expand PRM’s presence in Texas and bring our specialized, patient-centered model of care to San Antonio,” said Allyson Augusta Shrikhande, MD, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of PRM. “Too many people living with chronic pelvic pain and endometriosis spend years searching for answers. Our goal is to validate their experiences, provide highly specialized care, and become a long-term resource for patients and providers throughout South Texas.”

An Afternoon of Education, Connection, and Celebration

From 1:00–4:00 p.m., guests will be invited to experience the new Center of Excellence firsthand through guided clinic tours, opportunities to meet PRM providers, and interactive activities designed to make conversations about pelvic health more approachable.

Guests will also enjoy complimentary warm churros from Honchos House of Churros, cold brew coffee, event swag and giveaways, and a unique photobooth opportunity, while supplies last.

Raffle Prizes and Giveaways

Attendees of the open house will also have opportunities to enter drawings for a selection of raffle prizes, including:

Two tickets to see the San Antonio Spurs host the Dallas Mavericks

Two tickets to see Rodrigo y Gabriela at the Aztec Theatre

Two tickets to see Charli XCX at Austin City Limits Music Festival

A lymphatic drainage facial and skincare package

A PRM Pelvic Pain Care Package

A $100 gift card to 1Watson

30 Days of Unlimited Yoga at House of RythOM Yoga Studio + a Liforme Yoga Mat

Raffle prize winners will be announced during the 5:00–7:00 p.m. hosted happy hour at 1Watson Rooftop in downtown San Antonio. Winners must be present to win.

Event Details

PRM San Antonio Grand Opening

Thursday, September 17, 2026

1:00–4:00 p.m.

PRM San Antonio Center of Excellence

7950 Floyd Curl Drive, Tower 1, Suite 109

San Antonio, TX

Hosted Happy Hour

5:00–7:00 p.m.

1Watson Rooftop

111 Soledad Street

San Antonio, TX

Registration:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prm-san-antonio-grand-opening-event-tickets-1996184313016

Attendance is complimentary, but advanced registration is required. Healthcare providers, community partners, patients, advocates, and members of the San Antonio community are all welcome.

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine ("PRM") is a national, premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent abdominal pelvic pain, a health crisis that affects 15% of women and 10% of men. The team focuses on diagnosing and treating patients with a simple office-based procedure that is safe, effective, and more comfortable than what has been offered in the past. Led by renowned physiatrist Allyson Augusta Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder and CEO, Gautam Shrikhande, a Harvard and Cornell/Columbia trained Vascular Surgeon, and former Columbia University Medical Center Assistant Professor of Surgery, PRM launched in 2017 and has expanded into 17 markets nationally.

For more information, visit pelvicrehabilitation.com

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