10X Health Expands its Flagship Genetic Test to Now Analyze 27 Genes, Providing the Most Comprehensive Methylation Panel Available

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 10X Health announces the relaunch of its Methylation Genetic Test (MGT) which now features the analysis of 27 genes across 6 biochemical pathways involved in the body’s methylation cycle. Previously analyzing 5 genes across 4 body systems, the relaunch of expanded MGT now addresses a full spectrum of consumer health concerns including energy, mood, sleep, heart health, hormones, bone health, detox, and oxidative stress. The test price remains at the same original cost of $599, and includes a $100 protocol credit at 10X Health.

Through its partnership with Novogenia, a European precision genomics lab, 10X Health has expanded the Methylation Genetic Test to analyze a total of 27 genes to provide detailed insights into how to optimize an individual’s biological pathways. The expansion adds Vitamin D metabolism, glutathione detoxification, oxidative stress defense, and serotonin/neurotransmitter pathways to the original methylation panel. 10X Health is delivering five times the genetic insight for the same price. With each Methylation Genetic Test, a one-on-one wellness concierge call is scheduled with a healthcare provider who delivers an analysis of the results as well as a personalized plan and recommendations all tailored to your body’s individual genetic makeup.

“The methylation cycle is the body's process of converting raw materials into usable nutrients. The 10X Methylation Genetic Test provides the map of an individual's nutrient-processing efficiency and insights into how to optimize key biological pathways,” said Kent Bradley, MD, Chief Medical Executive at 10X Health. “The one-time test provides results that have a lifetime of impact, as DNA doesn’t change. Instead of guessing which routines or supplements the body needs, we can provide targeted and personalized action to optimize health and support longevity.”

The expanded panel includes analysis of the following pathways:

Folic Acid Activation (4 genes): How your body converts and activates folate — the foundation of energy production and detox





How your body converts and activates folate — the foundation of energy production and detox Homocysteine Metabolism (5 genes): Your cardiovascular and brain protection pathway — homocysteine regulation and methylation efficiency





Your cardiovascular and brain protection pathway — homocysteine regulation and methylation efficiency Vitamin D Metabolism - New! (6 genes): How your body makes, activates, and uses Vitamin D — bone health, immune function, mood





How your body makes, activates, and uses Vitamin D — bone health, immune function, mood Glutathione Metabolism - New! (4 genes): Your master detox pathway — how your body neutralizes toxins and environmental chemicals





Your master detox pathway — how your body neutralizes toxins and environmental chemicals NOS & Free Radical - New! (3 genes): Oxidative stress defense and nitric oxide production — circulation, blood pressure, cellular protection





Oxidative stress defense and nitric oxide production — circulation, blood pressure, cellular protection Neurotransmitter Mgmt - New! (5 genes): Mood, stress, sleep, and serotonin production — the complete neurotransmitter picture





The at-home 10X Methylation Genetic Test does not require an individual to draw blood or visit a clinic. Users of the test simply provide a saliva sample and send it back in a prepaid envelope to begin the process of generating results and customized treatment plans. The expanded Methylation Genetic Test featuring 27 genes across 6 biochemical pathways is now available at www.10xhealthsystem.com.

About 10X Health:

10X Health is a personalized health and performance company focused on helping individuals unlock their full potential through data-driven insights, advanced diagnostics, and targeted wellness protocols. By integrating science, technology, and lifestyle interventions, 10X Health delivers customized solutions designed to improve energy, performance, and long-term health.