PCCA Partners with Tabz™ to Bring Its Unified Commerce Platform to Compounding Pharmacies

Houston, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA, the leading provider of high-quality compounding products, education, software and pharmacy support, today announced a new partnership with Tabz™, a pharmacy commerce platform designed to simplify payments, compliance and fulfillment for compounding pharmacies.

Through the partnership, Tabz is now integrated directly into PK Software, PCCA’s end-to-end pharmacy management solution supporting more than 1,400 compounding pharmacies across the United States. The embedded, bidirectional integration enables pharmacies to request and collect payment before beginning work on a compound, while viewing payment status directly within the prescription record in PK.

“Compounding pharmacies need technology that supports the realities of their workflow and helps them provide exceptional patient care,” said PCCA Chief Executive Officer Gus Bassani, PharmD. “By bringing the Tabz payment platform directly into PK Software, we’re giving our members a practical way to collect payment earlier, reduce reconciliation work, avoid the preparation of customized medications that are not wanted, and gain clearer visibility into payment activity — all within the system they already rely on to manage their compounding operations.”

For compounding pharmacies, a prescription that is prepared but not collected represents invested ingredients, labor and time that cannot be recovered. The PK Software + Tabz integration is designed to help pharmacies protect revenue, reduce administrative work and create a more convenient and modern checkout experience for patients, without disrupting their established prescription workflow or replacing their existing point-of-sale system.

The Tabz integration automatically creates an order from PK Software, sending the patient a secure checkout experience by text message or email. From there, patients choose their preferred delivery or shipping option, then pay and digitally sign for their order. Additionally, each order’s payment status flows back into PK in real time, enabling pharmacy teams to see whether a prescription has been paid before the lab begins compounding. The integration also provides in-platform refund handling, an updated prescription cart experience and reduced need for pharmacy teams to work across multiple systems. Tabz manages the payment infrastructure, underwriting and third-party credentialing and is PCI DSS Level 1 certified.

“Compounding pharmacies are focused on delivering highly personalized care, and their payment workflows should be just as thoughtful and efficient,” said Halston Prox, Tabz Founder and CEO. “Our partnership with PCCA and PK Software brings Tabz's commerce platform directly into the tools compounding pharmacies already use, addressing the day-to-day demands of their operations so they can spend more time focused on serving patients.”

For more information about Tabz, visit runontabz.com.

For more about the partnership, visit the Tabz partnership page.

ABOUT TABZ

Tabz is the unified pharmacy commerce platform, built to operate at scale. Tabz brings checkout, payments, fulfillment and data into one system, so pharmacies aren't stitching together tools that were never built for pharmacy. Pharmacies can also integrate Tabz's Payments API directly into their own systems. Learn more at runontabz.com.

ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacies and health system pharmacies, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for 45 years. Learn more at pccarx.com.

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