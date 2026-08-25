Tokio Marine HCC, Susan G. Komen® and Golf Champion Nelly Korda Team Up for Third Time to Help Save Lives From Breast Cancer

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, is partnering for a third time with Tokio Marine HCC (TMHCC), one of the world’s leading specialty insurers, and Nelly Korda, the number one-ranked women’s golfer in the world, to support efforts to save lives from breast cancer and bring vital information and resources to those affected by the disease during the FM Championship golf tournament to be played August 27-30 at TPC Boston.

This year alone, it is estimated that 321,9101 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer for the first time. Tragically, it is also expected that 42,1401 will die from the disease, which disregards age, gender, socio-economic status or location.

Some experts say that by making modern treatments accessible to everyone, roughly one-third of U.S. breast cancer deaths could be prevented. In support of this cause, TMHCC will once again back Susan G. Komen’s Swing for a Cure campaign by donating $2,500 for every birdie and $5,000 for every eagle that Korda scores during the tournament, with a guaranteed minimum donation of $75,000.

For this year’s campaign, TMHCC will also donate $25,000 should Korda win by one stroke, $50,000 should she win by two strokes, $100,000 should she win by three, $250,000 should she win by four, and $1 million should she win by five or more.

“We are thrilled to partner with Susan G. Komen and Nelly Korda for a third time in support of this tremendously important cause. As part of our mission at TMHCC, we constantly strive to accelerate progress in our society, and this partnership provides us with an opportunity to accelerate support to those affected by the disease as well as aid the progression of research to save lives from breast cancer. We will swing at that opportunity every time,” said Tokio Marine HCC’s CEO Susan Rivera.

“We are proud to stand beside Nelly and be part of this campaign for the third year in a row. Our partnership embodies Susan G. Komen’s mission to support women in need and make a difference in the lives of so many,” said Greer Horne, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Susan G. Komen. “We are cheering for Nelly to make many holes-in-one as she takes to the course later this month. Her hard work demonstrates what’s possible when you overcome adversity and champion a cause that impacts the lives of women, men and their families every day.”

“The FM Championship is proud to provide a platform where world-class competition can create meaningful impact beyond the ropes,” said Patrick Healy, Tournament Director for the FM Championship. “We’re grateful to Tokio Marine HCC, Susan G. Komen and Nelly Korda for using our championship to raise awareness and support for those affected by breast cancer. Partnerships like this reflect the LPGA’s commitment to empowering women and using the game of golf to make a difference in communities around the world.”

To learn more, follow the campaign and make donations, please visit www.swingforcure.com.

About Tokio Marine HCC

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $84 billion as of June 30, 2026. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings, ‘A++’ (Superior) from AM Best, and ‘AA-’ (Very Strong) from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.





Media Contact: Sean Curtin President & CUO – Contingency & SHEL Tokio Marine HCC – Specialty Group scurtin@tmhcc.com 781.258.9232



About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working toward a future where no one dies from breast cancer. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.







About the LPGA

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is the world’s premier women’s professional golf organization. Created in 1950 by 13 pioneering female Founders, the LPGA, whose Members now represent nearly 40 countries, is the longest-standing professional women’s sports organization. Through the LPGA Tour, the Epson Tour, the LPGA Professionals, and a joint venture with the Ladies European Tour, the LPGA provides female professionals the opportunity to pursue their dreams in the game of golf at the highest level. In addition to its professional tours and teaching accreditation programs, the LPGA features a fully integrated Foundation, which provides best-in-class programming for female golfers through its junior golf programming, LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, and its LPGA Amateurs division, which offers its members playing and learning opportunities around the world. The LPGA aims to use its unique platform to inspire, transform and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course.

Follow the LPGA online at www.LPGA.com and download its mobile apps on Apple or Google Play. Join the social conversation on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

About the LPGA Tour

The LPGA Tour is the world’s leading competitive destination for the best female professional golfers in the world. The Tour hosts 33 annual events across 13 countries for over 200 athletes, awarding total prize funds exceeding $132 million and reaching television audiences in more than 170 countries.





Media Contact: Matt Jesus Communications Coordinator LPGA matt.jesus@lpga.com 402.957.4674