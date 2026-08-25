Clear Street Launches Electronic Execution Across Europe and Asia-Pacific

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street ("Clear Street" or "the Company"), a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset in every market, today announced the launch of electronic execution in Europe and Asia-Pacific, extending its algorithmic trading offering beyond the US and Canada for the first time. Clients can now execute across 27 new markets through one single connection, and see positions and trades in the same real-time ledger that powers Clear Street's U.S. business.

Uri Cohen, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Clear Street, said, "With today's launch, our platform now spans three regions — giving investors institutional-grade execution, smart order routing and a single view of their positions wherever they trade, backed by 24-hour coverage that matches the hours our clients actually work. Launching Europe and Asia-Pacific together is a defining step in building our global platform and we're just getting started."

In EMEA, Clear Street now executes across primary exchanges in 22 markets, alongside dark venues, systematic internalizers, periodic auction books and ETF liquidity via RFQ. European emerging markets are included from launch, with out-of-hours German venues to follow.

In Asia-Pacific, the firm is live across Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand and Singapore with South Korea and Taiwan to follow in the coming months.

Both regions support nine headline strategies and seamlessly integrate with major EMS/OMS technologies. Clients can also choose from over 100 configurable execution parameters, with bespoke configurations deployed within 24 hours.

The launch is paired with a 24-hour smart order router that gives clients overnight access to US equities from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. ET, routing across Blue Ocean, Bruce, MOON and OTC Link N and pivoting automatically to the best available price. Together, the two launches extend coverage to the full span of hours clients trade, across the markets where they trade them.

About Clear Street:

Clear Street is a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market. The Company is replacing the industry’s outdated infrastructure with a single, cloud-native, end-to-end platform that powers the entire trade lifecycle, from ideation to execution, clearing, custody, financing and settlement, delivering speed, transparency and scale across the Clear Street ecosystem.

Media Contact:

press@clearstreet.io