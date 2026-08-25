Homes For Our Troops Launches "Rebuilding Lives Through Mobility" Campaign in Partnership with TOYOTA RACING, BraunAbility, and TRICON Garage.

Taunton, MA, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) proudly announces the launch of Rebuilding Lives Through Mobility, a national campaign supported by Homes For Our Troops, TOYOTA RACING, BraunAbility, and TRICON Garage through Johnny and Terry Gray. The initiative is dedicated to restoring independence and improving the quality of life for Veterans living with service-connected injuries by providing six Toyota Sienna BraunAbility wheelchair-accessible vans throughout the 2026 NASCAR season.

The campaign builds upon a shared commitment to honor the sacrifices of America's Veterans by expanding access to safe, reliable, and life-changing mobility. Together, the organizations will provide adaptive mobility vehicles to HFOT home recipients with qualifying mobility needs during race weekends nationwide.

The initiative is made possible through a $1 million gift from longtime philanthropists Johnny and Terry Gray, whose generosity fully funds the Rebuilding Lives Through Mobility campaign. The Grays have dedicated their philanthropic efforts to supporting organizations that create lasting change for Veterans, children, and families, helping expand programs that break the cycles of abuse and homelessness. Their longstanding commitment to improving lives also includes advancing healthcare through the Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute at Jupiter Medical Center, which opened in 2023.

The family's commitment to honoring Veterans extends to the next generation, with grandsons Taylor Gray and Tanner Gray representing the initiative throughout the 2026 NASCAR season. Taylor Gray competes in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, driving the No. 54 Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, while Tanner Gray competes full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, driving the No. 15 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage. Throughout the campaign, both drivers will race in Homes For Our Troops-branded vehicles, helping bring national attention to the mission of restoring independence for severely injured Veterans.

"At Homes For Our Troops, rebuilding lives means removing the barriers that prevent our nation's severely injured post-9/11 Veterans from living life to its fullest," said HFOT President/CEO Brigadier General, USA (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer. "Our specially adapted custom homes provide the foundation, and these wheelchair-accessible vans help Veterans get to work, attend medical appointments, spend time with family, and stay connected to their communities. We are grateful to Johnny and Terry Gray for their extraordinary generosity and to TOYOTA RACING, BraunAbility, and TRICON Garage for their partnership in making this initiative possible."

The campaign's mission is to honor America's Veterans by providing life-changing mobility through the gift of a Toyota Sienna BraunAbility wheelchair-accessible van. Together, the organizations aim to strengthen independence, empower lives, and create brighter futures for Veterans and their families.

2026 Campaign Schedule

Adaptive van presentations will take place during six race weekends:

August 28-29: Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway September 18-20: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMSA Battle on the Bricks)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMSA Battle on the Bricks) September 25-27: Kansas Speedway

Kansas Speedway October 3-4: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas Motor Speedway October 9-11: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway October 16-18: Phoenix Raceway

For more than two decades, Homes For Our Troops has been dedicated to rebuilding the lives of severely injured post-9/11 Veterans by building and donating specially adapted custom homes that restore freedom and independence. Through partnerships with organizations that share its mission, HFOT continues to expand opportunities that help Veterans thrive long after their military service has ended.

Together, we drive change. Rebuilding lives through mobility. Honoring service. Delivering freedom.

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT):

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Most of these Veterans have sustained injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, blindness, severe burns, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

About Toyota:

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs approximately 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About BraunAbility:

BraunAbility is the world's leading manufacturer of mobility transportation solutions, including wheelchair accessible vehicles, wheelchair lifts, and seating, storage, and securement products. Founded over 50 years ago by Ralph Braun based on his own need for mobility, the company has grown into the global leader of the mobility industry, bringing independence to over a million individuals around the world. BraunAbility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patricia Industries, a division of Investor AB.

About TRICON Garage:

TRICON Garage is a professional racing organization that fields five full-time entries in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. As the flagship Truck Series partner of Toyota Racing Development, the team plays a key role in developing the next generation of NASCAR drivers and industry professionals. Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, TRICON Garage also operates fabrication and transportation businesses from three facilities totaling 60,000 square feet.