ENT & Allergy Associates Expands Team of ENT Specialists in Forest Hills with Addition of Erick Yuen, MD

Tarrytown, New York, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT & Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), the nation’s largest ENT, allergy, and audiology practice, is pleased to announce that Erick Yuen, MD, will join its Forest Hills clinical team beginning August 1, 2027. Dr. Yuen will see patients at ENTA’s office at 108-18 Queens Blvd., 6th Floor, providing comprehensive ear, nose, and throat care to adult and pediatric patients throughout Queens and the surrounding communities.

Dr. Yuen will return to New York following the completion of his residency in Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston, where he will graduate in June 2027. His training encompasses the comprehensive medical and surgical management of conditions affecting the ear, nose, throat, head, and neck.

A New York-trained physician, Dr. Yuen earned his Doctor of Medicine from New York Medical College in 2020 after graduating magna cum laude from Hunter College with a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry in 2015. During medical school, he was inducted as a Junior Member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and received the Joseph Collins Foundation Scholarship in recognition of his academic achievement and interests beyond medicine.

In addition to his clinical and surgical training, Dr. Yuen brings significant research experience to ENTA. He served as a Clinical Research Fellow in MUSC’s Department of Otolaryngology, contributing to studies involving obstructive sleep apnea, Eustachian tube dysfunction, facial pain, and upper respiratory infections. His research has also explored upper-airway stimulation for obstructive sleep apnea and innovative approaches to the treatment and prevention of common ENT conditions.

During his residency, Dr. Yuen received a Resident Research Award in 2024 for his work examining the optimization of cochlear implant electrode positioning using CT guidance. When he is not caring for patients, Dr. Yuen enjoys playing the piano, cooking, and staying active through fitness.

“Recruiting talented physicians like Dr. Yuen is central to ENTA’s continued growth and our ability to meet the needs of the communities we serve,” said Steven Gold, MD, President of ENT & Allergy Associates. “As we continue to invest in the next generation of physicians, we are strengthening our clinical teams and ensuring our patients have access to exceptional specialty care close to home. We are excited to have Dr. Yuen join our Forest Hills practice and begin the next chapter of his career with ENTA.”

In Forest Hills, Dr. Yuen will join an experienced clinical team that includes otolaryngologists Michael Alleva, MD, and Fasil Mathews, MD; allergist/immunologist Rosalia Ayuso, MD; speech pathologist Kimberly Brownell, MA, CCC-SLP; and audiologist Jennifer Hartman, AuD.

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About the ENT & Allergy Associates Network:

ENT & Allergy Associates (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology network in the country, with over 475 clinicians who practice in over 80 clinical locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT & Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

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