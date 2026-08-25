The RoyaLand Company, Ltd. Adds Nazario Matachione to Its Board of Directors

Hamilton, Bermuda and Naples, Italy, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royaland Company Ltd. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: RLNDF), a Bermuda holding company focused on creating an online and offline immersive, fantasy-based royalty-themed game called TheRoyal.Land as well as ownership and growth of its Italian professional football club Savoia 1908 FC, today announced that it added Nazario Matachione to its Board of Directors.

”We are pleased to bring Nazario on to the Board of Directors for our SEC-reporting company, given his deep involvement in our majority-owned subsidiary Savoia 1908 FC, which has brought my family’s royal branding of a professional Italian football (American “soccer”) team into the equity holdings of RoyaLand,” said RLNDF Founder and CEO Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia. “Together with our eSports team we are bridging our two business models of traditional football and games software through Savoia 1908 FC, and Nazario is an important part of this collection of branded and proprietary assets we have assembled,” the Prince concluded.

Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, Founder and CEO of RLNDF (circled below).

Mr. Matachione is an Italian entrepreneur, corporate executive, licensed pharmacist, and strategic advisor with more than twenty-five years of leadership experience in healthcare, pharmaceutical distribution, retail innovation, corporate governance, business development, and organizational transformation. He has built and led organizations through periods of significant growth as well as complex corporate matters.

Mr. Matachione created one of Italy’s first integrated multi-pharmacy organizations under a single ownership structure, centralizing purchasing, logistics, finance, marketing, and operations and growing annual revenues to €35 million and bringing in major pharmacy operators.

From 2003 to 2005, he also led Savoia Calcio, introducing a long-term organizational strategy focused on youth development and sustainable growth. In 2022, he became one of the founders, along with Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, of Casa Reale Holding S.p.A., contributing to its corporate structure and strategic development. He subsequently played a leading role in the establishment of CRH Royalty S.r.l., supporting the acquisition and strategic development of Savoia 1908 Football Club, S.r.l. (“Savoia 1908”), the Company’s 90% owned subsidiary, the CRH Money project, and now the 10% owner of Savoia 1908. Since the 2023–2024 season, Mr. Matachione has served as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of Savoia 1908, leading a comprehensive organizational restructuring that resulted in two promotions within three competitive seasons while maintaining disciplined financial management.

Since 2025, he has also served as Strategic Advisor to Yokohama Pharmaceuticals, contributing to the development and international launch of a new global healthcare brand scheduled for commercialization in 2027.

About The RoyaLand Company Ltd.

The RoyaLand Company Ltd. is a Bermuda holding company focused on creating an online and offline immersive, fantasy-based royalty-themed game called TheRoyal.Land as well as ownership and growth of its Italian professional football club Savoia 1908 FC. The Company is actively focused on developing what it believes to be a novel, interactive and immersive game based on a player-empowered design. This game is expected to feature proprietary digital avatars and provide opportunities to players to earn in-game reward currency, build virtual land, and own their online assets while enhancing all of these features with premium incremental in-game content. Bridging the virtual video game world and terrestrial soccer, Savoia 1908 FC has also established an eSports team competing in EA Sports FC™ online matches, currently undefeated in all six of its competitions.

TheRoyal.Land and the management and development of Savoia 1908 FC are being conducted in collaboration with the Company's founder and CEO Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia — the grandson of the last King of Italy — as well as seven other royal families and families with legal, hereditary or historically based claims to royal positions in Russia, Albania, France, Bulgaria, Yugoslavia, Lesotho, and Mecklenburg (Germany). TheRoyal.Land is intended to integrate these families' first-hand historical perspectives to deliver an authentic and unique past-meets-future entertainment experience.

CONTACT:

investors@theroyal.land

www.TheRoyal.Land

